Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

MSDF destroyer unable to sail off west Japan, leaks oil

1 Comment
HIROSHIMA

A Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer became unable to sail Tuesday and leaked oil after its propeller was damaged in waters off the western Japan prefecture of Yamaguchi, the MSDF said.

The 4,550-ton destroyer with 190 personnel on board may have hit a rock on the seabed, according to the coast guard. But no one was injured, the Defense Ministry said.

An oil slick measuring 30 meters in length was confirmed in nearby waters, the ministry said. The MSDF was preparing to tow the ship while cleaning up the oil.

The crew of the Inazuma felt the vessel make "a big impact" while sailing in the Seto Inland Sea at around 12:10 p.m. and dropped anchor.

"There was a loud bang, and we became unable to sail on our own," the destroyer said in a call made around 12:30 p.m. to the 6th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters.

The 151-meter-long and 17.4-meter-wide vessel, commissioned in March 2000, had finished repairs at a dock in Onomichi, Hiroshima Prefecture, Tuesday morning and was on a test run with both crew members and dock personnel on board when the incident occurred in an area where there are warnings of shallow water.

The coast guard will investigate the incident as a possible professional case of negligence endangering traffic, while the MSDF will launch its own probe.

"We will fully cooperate with the Japan Coast Guard to investigate the cause," Kazumi Aizawa, captain of the destroyer, said in a statement.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

How can you fight a war if you just couldn't sail?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Total incompetence!!! What a joke SDF is!!! Chinese military must be rolling over laughing!!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Recipe: Amazake Purin For The Japanese New Year

Savvy Tokyo

events

Happy New Year To Our Readers

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo/Yokohama: The Keihin-Tohoku Line

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Best Museums in Japan for Fashion Lovers

GaijinPot Blog

Osechi Ryori: The Hidden Meanings Behind Japanese New Year Food

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 9-15

Savvy Tokyo

How to Save Money While Traveling Around Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

5 More Things in Japan Gone for Good

GaijinPot Blog

Japan Travel 101: Your First Trip in 2023

GaijinPot Blog

The Savvy Tokyo Guide to Marriage in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Frosty Petals: Introducing Five Japanese Winter Flowers

Savvy Tokyo