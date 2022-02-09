Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Princess Yoko hospitalized in 1st COVID case for imperial family

TOKYO

The Japanese imperial family confirmed its first case of coronavirus infection Tuesday, with a 38-year-old princess hospitalized.

Princess Yoko, the younger daughter of the late Prince Tomohito of Mikasa, a cousin of former Emperor Akihito, complained of a sore throat Monday and tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, the Imperial Household Agency said. She was admitted to a hospital inside the Imperial Palace.

Her sister, Princess Akiko, 40, will also be tested. The two met several days ago, the agency said.

Princess Yoko has not attended any gathering involving food and drinks recently, and the infection route remains unknown, the agency added. But she was one of the participants in a ceremony to commemorate a late emperor at the palace on Jan 30.

No infection has been confirmed among her staff, and none of them has reported feeling sick, according to the agency.

Princess Yoko serves as the head of Tokyo-based social welfare corporation Yuai Jujikai, as well as the honorary president of Japan Universal Sound Design Association, a nonprofit organization that helps people with hearing loss.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Even there is believe about Japanese emperor family, at the end they just ordinary people with average immune system.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/asia/japan-emperor-sleep-sun-goddess-sex-daijosai-secret-ritual-cost-a9203231.html

Very confusing headline.

The article itself says, *complained of a sore throat...She was admitted to a hospital inside the Imperial Palace*

What kind of hospital is that, inside the imperial palace?

Same like in my company? A bed and a blood pressure testing machine?

Doesn't sound serious to me.

But the headline of the article sounds really serious. Typical media BS.

But anyway, get well soon Princess Yoko.

What kind of hospital is that, inside the imperial palace?

Google Search is your friend here.

