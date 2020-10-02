Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Russian helicopter enters Japan airspace; fighters scrambled

0 Comments
TOKYO

A Russian helicopter entered Japanese airspace off Hokkaido, the country's northernmost main island, on Friday, prompting the scrambling of Air Self-Defense Force fighter jets, the Defense Ministry said.

The Mi8 helicopter invaded Japanese airspace near Cape Shiretoko, eastern Hokkaido, at around 12:25 p.m. and the ASDF fighters warned it over the intrusion, the ministry said.

The chopper is believed to have entered Japanese airspace by accident as it flew out of the zone several minutes later without making any provocative actions, the ministry added.

Following the incident, the Japanese government lodged a protest with the Russian government through the Foreign Ministry.

According to the ministry, photos taken from the fighter jets show a yellow helicopter bearing a symbol appearing to be a red cross. Its appearance suggests that the chopper does not belong to the Russian military.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese with Kumon Now!

Now is the time to get a head start on your Japanese studies while at home.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

Fall 2020 Makeup Trends In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 39, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

2020 Halloween Afternoon Tea and Buffets in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

Make Your Own KitKat at Miyashita Park’s KitKat Chocolatory

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

12 Breathtaking Onsen Resorts To Visit This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo

Adventures

A Family Hike From Mt Mitake To Mt Hinode

Savvy Tokyo

Transport

Resort Shirakami

GaijinPot Travel

Adventures

Is Europe On Your Travel Bucket List? What Is ETIAS And How To Apply

Savvy Tokyo

5 Best Websites for Finding Japanese Tutors Online

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Kanagawa—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog