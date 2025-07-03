Strong quake shakes southwest Japan islands amid continued temblors

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 hit off small islands in southwestern Japan on Thursday, following over 1,000 felt temblors in the area in nearly two weeks, the weather agency said.

The quake, which struck around 4:13 p.m. off the Tokara island chain in Kagoshima Prefecture, measured a lower 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 on Akuseki Island, part of the village of Toshima, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. No tsunami warning was issued.

Local authorities in Toshima, consisting of seven inhabited islands and five uninhabited ones, said they confirmed the safety of all 76 people on Akuseki Island, including 66 residents. The quake was centered off the island at a depth of around 20 kilometers.

There have been no reports of injury or property damage, according to the National Police Agency, while a landslide occurred on the island, the Kagoshima prefectural government said.

People there took shelter at a school after the village issued an evacuation order. While the village office is considering evacuating them from the island, 13 of them will voluntarily evacuate to the city of Kagoshima on Friday and stay there for about a week.

A quake measuring a lower 6 is described by the weather agency as a level at which it becomes difficult to remain standing, with possible damage to building tiles and windows.

The region has been hit by over 1,000 quakes of a seismic intensity of at least 1 since June 21, with quakes measuring a lower 5 logged on Monday and Wednesday, a local meteorological observatory said.

The Japan Meteorological Agency is urging people to remain cautious of quakes of similar intensity as well as the risk of building collapses and landslides.

The previous earthquake of a similar strength in Kagoshima Prefecture occurred in May 1997 in the Satsuma region on the southwestern main island of Kyushu.

