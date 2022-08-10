Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Strong quakes hit Hokkaido; no tsunami warning issued

0 Comments
TOKYO

A series of strong earthquakes jolted Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido early Thursday, the weather agency said, issuing no tsunami warning.

Local police said they have received no immediate reports of major damage. The Japan Meteorological Agency asked people in the affected areas to be alert for about the next week over the possibility of a strong aftershock.

The most powerful temblor, with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4, shook the northern part of the island at around 12:53 a.m., registering upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Nakagawa and 4 in many areas near the town.

Initially, the agency had estimated the magnitude as 5.3, but later revised it.

The town was also hit hard by the first quake, which occurred around 12:35 a.m. with an estimated magnitude of 5.2 and a rating of lower 5 on the intensity scale. The agency also upgraded the strength of the quake from an initial figure of 5.1.

The focuses of the quakes were both at a depth of about 4 kilometers, the agency said, revising it from the earlier estimate of 10 km.

"The first one was a short tremor that lasted 10 seconds or so, but I felt the second was a bit longer, about 30 seconds," said an official of the Nakagawa town office.

"It shook up and down, as well as from side to side," the official added, noting that documents fell from the office shelves as a result of the temblors.

The region was also hit by other quakes early Thursday, including one that measured 4 on the intensity scale in Nakagawa, the agency said.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Digital Art

Savvy Tokyo

Heat Stroke in Japan: What to Do and How to Avoid It

GaijinPot Blog

5 Seasonal Vegetables to Buy in Japan This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Splash Into Summer with The Best Waterslides in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Solo Trip Trough Kinosaki Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Surf, Sun and Save: Discounts for Kanagawa Beaches in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

Swimwear Shopping in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Explore Japan’s Lesser-Known Spots in Comfort with a Motorhome

GaijinPot Blog

Getting the Contraceptive Pill in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog