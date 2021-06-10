Suga aims to finish vaccinating Japan's population by November

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday he aims to finish vaccinating Japan's population against COVID-19 by November, setting the goal as he looks to buoy his public support ahead of a general election later this year.
More than 40 million shots will be administered by the end of June ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, which will be held on a smaller scale and with measures to prevent infections, Suga said in his first one-on-one parliamentary debate with opposition leaders.
"We hope to complete all citizens who want to be vaccinated from October through November this year," said the prime minister, who took office last September.
Japan has a population of roughly 126 million, less than 4 percent of which had been fully inoculated as of Tuesday, a pace that is gradually picking up but still much slower than other industrialized nations including Britain and the United States.
The actual number of people eligible for shots in Japan is smaller, as Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for use on people aged 12 and older, while Moderna Inc's has been cleared for ages 18 and up.
The rollout initially focused on health care workers and people aged 65 and older, who are especially vulnerable to severe symptoms, but is set to expand this month to people with underlying conditions such as diabetes as well as those with access to vaccination sites at their workplace or on university campuses.
"The situation has greatly changed since vaccines became available. We will do our utmost to administer shots," said Suga, who heads the Liberal Democratic Party.
The debate was the first since June 2019, with Suga facing off against Yukio Edano, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, who criticized him as lacking a sense of crisis in responding to the pandemic and prematurely lifting the previous state of emergency covering Tokyo and other areas.
"You cannot make up for lives once they are lost. Politics cannot take responsibility for lost lives, and the prime minister is not sufficiently aware of this," Edano said, calling for a change of government.
Suga did not say when he plans to dissolve the House of Representatives for a general election, reiterating that his priority is bringing COVID-19 under control.
The election must be held before the current terms of lower house members end in October, and the prime minister has previously said he will seek a mandate from voters before his own tenure as LDP chief ends in September.
But Suga's public support has fallen amid dissatisfaction with his pandemic response, with his Cabinet approval rating falling to 41.1 percent in a Kyodo News poll in May compared with 44.0 percent the previous month.
Suga, meanwhile, stuck to the script regarding next month's Tokyo Olympics, reiterating his determination to go ahead with preparations despite strong public opposition.
Nearly 60 percent of respondents in the May poll said the games, due to begin July 23 following a one-year postponement, should be canceled.
"I want to send out from Japan a message that the world has confronted the difficulties brought on by the novel coronavirus and overcome them by uniting," Suga said.
The prime minister said Japan will aim to further cut the number of Olympic officials, workers and press members from abroad to ensure the public's health and safety.
Japan has already halved the number from the initially planned 180,000.
Kazuo Shii, chairman of the Japanese Communist Party, questioned whether staging the games was worth the risk to public health, to which Suga simply replied, "Protecting the lives and safety of the people is my responsibility."© KYODO
95 Comments
Login to comment
obladi
Suga-san, will you ever answer the question of why, with so many vaccines in hand, the actual vaccination effort started so late?
Even my most cynical side can not imagine a rational reason for this.
OlympicSupport
Awesome! This is great News!
Asiaman7
At the current rate, more than half of all adults will be fully vaccinated by the end of November. And if Japan can push its daily average up to 1.4 million, the country should be able to meet the challenge to get every adult and child two doses by the end of November.
Japan’s current daily average: nearly 700,000 doses and rapidly rising
plasticmonkey
Before actually getting the job done, first mull, then aim, then pledge, then urge. Then after the job is finally done, express regret about causing meiwaku because of the slow rollout.
tamanegi
Thankyou PM Suga. A man for our times. Hard working and efficient during what has been a difficult time.
John
Doubt!
Elvis is here
Seems like the end of a busy day. How about 24 7 inoculations for a while?
hmmm1
Suga with his one-liners. He should have been a professional comedian.
Garthgoyle
A politician's promise...
Fuzzy
Can anyone name one of Suga's aims, pledges or goals that has actually been achieved? Just one?
snowymountainhell
What happened to “before the opening ceremony” ?
What happened to “by the closing ceremonies in August” ?
What happened to Suga’s meeting abroad promising “by September” ?
Speed
Ha ha haha.
Peeping_Tom
Having started late (for reasons none of us really know), Japan may end up vaccinating the whole populace well ahead of most other "better, beautifully more advanced countries".
I for one don't doubt that they can do it, should a decision be made.
Even then, gaijin will come here to moan, regardless.
Bob Fosse
Japan’s population should be aiming to end Suga by November.
foreignbrotherhoodarmy
Nope.
Cricky
That photo is not very reassuring. Lots of staff but more empty seats? Did someone forget to open the doors?
Michael Machida
Suga san is one of the best comedians Japan has ever produced. I applaud his way of creating laughter wherever he goes. Hats off!
Mark
""Japan Self-Defense Force members are seen at a mass vaccination site in Tokyo on Wednesday.""
Mass Vaccination?
Where are the People?
Doc
I suppose it’s just another fancy way of saying that Suga’s Reign of Error as PM is wrapping up.
The LDP has the summer to dust off and polish up their next Geriatric In Chief.
William77
How many promises and pledges did this guy and his government made and all of them were just smoke in eyes?
Sorry but the LDP lost credibility a long time ago.
Pinocchio is more credible than these muppets.
Joe Unc
Aims considering blah blah
YeahRight
I don't know how they think this is even possible. I know two "elderly" people who have their reservations in October. That was the earliest reservation they could get. If the elderly aren't going to be finished until October, how are they going to get the rest of the population in only a month?
dan
He's an absolute laughing stock!!
shogun36
2021 or 2022?
Doc
At home watching reruns of the Electric Scooter Melon Heads, and waiting for their GoTo Travel refunds.
Priorities.
JeffLee
NOT
Japan has a population of roughly 126 million, less than 4 percent of which had been fully inoculated as of Tuesday, a pace that is gradually picking up but still much slower than other industrialized nations including Britain and the United States.
BUT
Japan's population is roughly 126 million. Less than 4 percent of people had been fully inoculated as of Tuesday. The pace is gradually picking up but still much slower than in Britain, the United States and other industrialized nations.
What is it with Kyodo news writers? I can't believe they write that way on purpose.
shogun36
Who is uniting in Japan though?
The govt wants the olympics, the people don’t.
The people need the vaccination, the govt STILL isn’t distributing properly.
A plethora of lies and contradictions from the govt, no results, and definitely no attempt at “uniting” the country.
didou
Some mass vaccination centers of the JSDF have actually been quite empty. Up to 80% of seats available
Still waiting to reach the 1 million target a day
virusrex
This is not a reply, just a deflection. Obviously it is his responsibility, what the experts are saying is that he is not assuming it and is prioritizing other things instead.
sf2k
why keep makimg predictions you can't keep?
Doc
First ever International Neutron Games Manual: A Guide on How to Conduct a Sports Event without People.
Although international in scope, it’s only available in Japanese.
And only delayed by a year. Competitively Flattening the Curve.
cccatch
Really doubt this can done by that time at the current rate. Unless by some miracle the government has found a way like using all available medical professionals, vaccinations 24/7, showing urgency! This is the time that I'm hoping to be proven wrong!
Hiroshi13
Is there a saying in Japanese equivalent to "moving the goal posts"?
Zoroto
With 1 million doses per day, it will take 250 days to give 2 shots to every Japanese. So that's 8 months, provided they work weekends and holidays (which they don't).
marcelito
At the current rate, more than half of all adults will be fully vaccinated by the end of November.
Did you read the article? Suga just promised to finish vaccinating everyone by end of November. Half of adults is kinda different from " everyone" .
Thankyou PM Suga. A man for our times. Hard working and efficient during what has been a difficult time.
Good one...lol.
Having started late (for reasons none of us really know),
Incompetence is not really a " great unknown" around here.
Volsi
It's simple.
Population under 18 years old in Japan : 105millions - means 210 millions of injections.
They already made 18.3 millions of injections - Miss 191.7 millions time.
Until end of november still 173 days.
For finish end of November they have to make 1.11 millions per days (average of the last week is around 600,000 per day).
If they can do 1million per day, it wil be finish end of this year
I think it will be impossible.
(sorry for my awful english)
HBJ
Suga’s election campaign starts now!
Get ready for some sembei being thrown in the direction of farmers pretty soon.
Unfortunately I don’t think Suga will be big enough to wait until November to call a ‘snap election’ when he’d be able to be judged directly on this specific pledge.
Doc
Japan does not have the leadership it deserves. There is a huge distinction between rating a nation vs a “past its sell by date” institution like the LDP, and government leadership in general.
Bob Fosse
Good for you. My city hasn’t even started yet. May I complain about it or should I leave Japan?
Ok.
bokuda
Another empty promise from our leader.
Has Suga accomplished anything since he got in charge?
zichi
We are over 65 and still waiting. First shot end of this month. Second shot next month. Only 47% of the people even support taking the vaccinations. Very low.
Hito Bito
Still waiting for this as yet un-elected politician's predecessor Shinzo Abe's promises to come true as advertized.
2% Inflation target? Fail. A whole bunch of new debt, but that's about it.
"Three Arrows"? lol! What?
Given this stellar record, readers have every right to be skeptical of this latest lead bureaucrat's promises. It's not cynical, rather it's just not being stupidly gullible and falling for every fresh promise from politicians who've never kept any promises before in the past!
Pukey2
I'll believe it when I see it.
Alfie Noakes
He's getting slaughtered over the Sugawara scandal, the slow vaccine rollout and the Olympic scam. Right now on TV they're lambasting him for his bizarre performance in the Diet yesterday. These puff piece articles from Japan's Pravda are a desperate attempt to bolster his support.
So, criticising the government = hating Japan? What a strange comment.
>
Objective
Read the article carefully... By November they will have vaccinated everyone who WANTS a shot. This is VERY achievable at the current pace of 1M shots per day. Protect the elderly and those at the highest risk. The younger and healthier folks can assess their own risk. Remember that nearly 40% of adults don't want to get the vaccine.
bokuda
I would have so much fun if I were the prime minister of Japan.
Can do anything I please, and people will still support me unconditionally.
I would abuse power and steal hands full.
Peeping_Tom
"Incompetence is not really a " great unknown" around here"
Easily solved.
Vote with your feet.
You can do it!
klausdorth
Suga "taking another aim", OH, YES!
He will handle all those problems single-handedly, because he is the man, ya know: THE MAN!
And, no I'm not bashing or hating Japan, I consider it my home. And since it is so, I also take the right to criticize things that are not the way they should be.
Antiquesaving
My children's grandparents here in Tokyo couldn't get an appointment for their first dose until mid July, they are in their mid 90s.
My wife's mother is over 65 and works in an elderly care home in Saitama and still hasn't gotten her appointment paper yet.
So I have my doubts as to this promise.
hooktrunk2
Look at all those masses waiting to be inoculated in that photo! (note sarcasm)
zichi
Compared with western countries Asian countries have only about 45% support for vaccinations.
Objective
@Antiquesaving
Not wanting to get this vaccine doesn't make one an anti-vaxer. It is a personal choice based on risk assessment. I have gotten other vaccines before but I don't feel I need this one and am happy to give my dose to someone older or who has underlying conditions. Can you see millions of Japanese under 40 rushing out to get vaccines? If you read the room, most are not concerned about it.
Antiquesaving
@Doc
No argument there, I know this all to well having lost 3 family members.
But my point was simply that the predictions of Vaccine hesitancy were way off and demand far surpassed what the so-called pundits said it would be.
They claimed it would be very difficult to reach 70% as required but that has been surpassed and people wanted the vaccine faster than the governments could get it to them.
As we have seen here in Japan the appointments for the new Vaccine centres were fully booked within the first hours and this hasn't changed.
As soon as the next week opens for appointments those appointments spots are full in minutes.
Antiquesaving
@Objective
Fine do as you please ignore medical facts, that is your choice.
But if people think a vaccine passport is not in the future they are greatly mistaken.
A modern equivalent to the Carte Jaune is in the works, you may not need to be vaccinated to enter your own country but to return or enter a country you are not a citizen in will most definitely require a vaccine in the near future.
And to does saying the vaccine passport can be faked, well the could be but remember presenting false documents to immigration in any country is a serious offense and if caught will put that person in a world of trouble. So anyone thinking of doing it better be ready to accept the possible consequences.
Doc
What I can’t understand about Japan is not the debate about whether an individual decides to take the vaccine or not. That’s their choice.
What is bizarre is the fact the government purchased and stockpiled so many millions of these vaccine doses, and then can’t figure out how to administer them. Isn’t that basic management 101? Or lack of.
What’s with the added bureaucracy of “appointments”? Japanese people have health cards. Open up the centers and let people come in as they choose. They get their stamp and can leave.
marcelito
Incompetence is not really a " great unknown" around here"
Easily solved.
Vote with your feet.
You can do it!
Think it has been explained on JT forums many times that it's perfectly normal for some of us to like the country ( and wish to see it improve ) but not the government. Especially one as incompetent and self centered one as LDP.
It's not that hard to understand , is it?
Having said that, if things don't change after the next election in light of the dismal non- performance of LDP govt since Covid 19 took hold, then indeed ...sayonara Japan.
Kushiro
Cloud cuckoo land.
Derek Grebe
That picture is a magnificent illustration of the pointless attendance = working belief here.
I see 12 officials standing around and doing nothing, "overseeing" what - 3 inoculations?
And I will bet you a pound to a penny that at least 2/3 of those drones - who we are paying for, by the way - haven't been vaccinated.
Chabbawanga
Just give me my injection, so i never have to hear or read the word corona uirusu ever ever again.
WERNER URECH
4% inoculated as of Tuesday (June 8) = roughly 5M. 40M jabs by end of June = daily 1.8M Sat/Sun included. Indeed ?
Doc
The LDP will always have an uphill battle. They are addled by incompetence, and at the same time they must overcome a “government trust” issue with these experimental vaccines.
This Covid-19 debacle has the added complication of having trusted government agencies reveal things that don’t help in garnering confidence with their vaccine drives and recommendation..
Especially with the high public health officials that reveal themselves as being uncomfortably close to the source of our problems.
We should never automatically concluded anything about where tax dollars are spent with respect to “vaccine research”. We should trust the decisions of our appointed officials, hear them out, and give them the benefit of the doubt. As trusted and competent public servants.
https://rumble.com/vi8qwj-fauci-funded-daszak-describes-colleagues-in-china-manipulating-viruses-into.html
Yes, hear them out (even if was 4 or 5 yrs ago), and follow their recommendations accordingly.
Antiquesaving
Ok people claim Vaccine hesitancy in Japan is high, we know the government could organise a sock drawer.
We know Japan has a stockpile of AZ Vaccine.
So give the AZ to Mobile clinics, local clinics near stations ( it doesn't need freezer).
And let the Japanese decide, make these no appointment needed walking, open at lunch and evening all that is needed is a health insurance card.
Then let's see the results.
I am going to guess many will jump at the chance, especially people going to work by train, lunch hour vaccination would be through the roof,
If it doesn't work nothing loss and the naysayers can say "see we were right" but at least give people the chance and choice.
Robert Cikki
This picture shows it even more than ever: a complete waste of staff, overstaffing at it's best. There always has to be someone to send people somewhere, then someone at a given place to direct them to a table, etc. Like no one would have guessed, no one could have set up marks or so. Such waste is paid with our taxes.
But if he aims to have us all vaccinated by end of 2021, then I wonder if it's the same aim as carbon neutrality by now and then postponed to 2050s.
Zoroto
No, it's not VERY achievable. It's borderline achievable if everything goes well and they work weekends and holidays. 60% of the population will take 5 months at 1M per shot.
In_japan
onegaishimasu :x :) :D :D
Doc
Then it most cases, that would apply to others.
The choice to decide is the key. Coupled with the flexibility to accommodate and expedite the choice.
Let people manage themselves. If a government that barely has the capacity to manage itself attempts it, you’ll have exact where Japan is at today.
Quebec’s successful deployment is perfect example. I would think that the people that chose to take their shots are happy with the services rendered.
Ascissor
Suga answer a question? My friend, ye know not the ways...
Ascissor
Good idea. Give the government a good kicking.
therougou
People said the same about the 1M target but it was reached in about a month. I actually think he expects it to be done it October but gave himself a buffer.
Antiquesaving
@Doc
Every member of my family from 16 to 85 years old got at least their first shot all AZ expect my parents over 80 got Pfizer in the original roll out back home.
The ease of just walking in no appointment made that most got their Vaccine in the same week that is over 30 people.
My local doctor here in Tokyo says if he could get his hands on AZ he could Vaccinate 500 of his regular patients in the first week, he knows this because the does far more than that each year for influenza.
All he wants is the chance, he is that sure of what he says.
mstaana64
Guy on right side checking the time "Let's have early lunch...no one's coming here anyway"
Happy Day
Get the vulnerable vaccinated ASAP. Then you can open up. Many States in the U.S. did this and cases have been plummeting ever since.
starpunk
If the Olympics go on in 50 days, Japan WILL NOT be totally vaccinated by November. The CoVid-19 will be even worse. Call the Games off for another year.
Antiquesaving
Examining the image we can see it is 14:00 in the afternoon.
We know that these centres are fully booked within the first hours of opening reservations for the following week.
So what this shows is that there is clearly room to accept more people per day.
But the insane mandatory video before then the 15 to 30 minutes post Vaccine means instead of a steady flow people are brought in batches.
So it is every one at 9:00 sit watch video, then everyone move to the next room wait to be called get Vaccine then everyone go to observation room.
Bring in next group rinse repeat.
This means a considerable amount of lost time with staff waiting around.
Objective
@zoroto No, it's not VERY achievable. It's borderline achievable if everything goes well and they work weekends and holidays. 60% of the population will take 5 months at 1M per shot.
Isn't 5 months from now... NOVEMBER??? This is exactly what the government said. They will be able to vaccinate all of the people that want the shot by then. What is with all the defeatism and fatalism? Vaccines are rolling out big time regardless if you don't believe it. 1M a day now and likely to expand soon. Things are changing for the better.
El Rata
The reply to the question doesn't even make sense. Suga is a decrepit, incompetent little man.
cleo
Yes, I'm sure we would all like to send out that message. Trouble is, we aren't united (either within Japan, or in the global community) and with only a tiny fraction of the population vaccinated and covid hospitals bursting at the seams, we haven't confronted the difficulties, either. So sending out that message this summer would be a bare-faced LIE, Yoshi-kun.
So, first things first.
Vaccinate everyone.
Bring down the numbers of new cases, hospitalisations, and covid deaths.
Give overworked medical staff a well-earned rest, a hefty bonus and a pay rise.
Then and only then, consider inviting huge numbers of folk in from all over the world to mix and match in perrfeck harmonee.
Hideomi Kuze
Yesterday, it was too short as debate about present very difficult situation.
However, incompetent PM of Japan couldn't answer straightly to questions from opposition party, and he escaped to out of place reminiscence.
In short, Japan's Suga government has no basis and no confidence to prevent that Olympics become super spreading event.
on the other hand, Suga cabinet who wants to emphasize increase of vaccination started to exaggerate daily number of vaccination.
Also, Japan's authorities changed how to calculation about utilization rate of bed for Covid-19 patients to make infection looks small and to be easy to release state of emergency.
Antiquesaving
30 years here, Kobe earthquake, government promised better response, then nothing, Tohoku earthquake again slow response, massive indecision, still today people living in temporary housing.
In-between these a great deal of more promises, no action, just look at the bubble recovery, when did the bubble burst 91~92!
Look at the handling of covid to this point SOE but poor, little or no support for people or businesses that are supposed to close.
Seriously, anyone asking why no one has any confidence or trust in the government's promises has been here long or just doesn't want to see the facts.
zichi
About 11,000 mostly old people have refused new housing because they want to return to their permanent off-limits communities.
Every country in the world would not have been able to deal with the magnitude of the Tohoku disasters. Three major disasters at once.
expat
Him, personally, you mean? Good to see he's finally decided to take a more active role...
Objective
@Antiquesaving Have been here 20 years and couldn't imagine living in a better country with so much freedom. No complaints. There have been many highs and some tragic lows. If you are looking for the government to hold your hand, Japan is obviously not for you. Embrace capitalism and take care of yourself.
justasking
Just my responsibility, but I'm not going to do anything about it.
Antiquesaving
@Objective
Been here 30 plus years, love the country but I still am not blind to the facts, if you want to live in a fantasy not seeing what is really going on fine.
My Japanese family would tell you exactly what is just wrote.
Raise 2 children mostly as a single father, married, buried one wife, if anyone thinks they know more about Japan then good luck or they are Japanese.
blvtzpk
@ Cleo
Thanks! More common sense!
Doc
I believe Suda-san will end up being correct.
I just visited Aichi Prefecture mass vaccination site at the Nagoya airfield just north of the city center. In a twist of irony, it is located in the refurbished office space of the terminal building where the last government backed boondoggle was head-quartered: The Mitsubishi SpaceJet offices. Where 2500 Japanese and foreign workers burned up a few $Billion over the last decade. How appropriate.
Before I went I into the building, I noticed that the Prefecture government had cordoned off a large chunk of the now empty MRJ Final Assy Line parking lot. This was to accommodate the anticipitated large volume of incoming vaccine recipients. The parting lot was about 20% full around lunchtime. And I soon realized that many of the vehicles were probably owned by the volunteers. You know, the usual Japan-style direction guides with the Arrow-signs and batons that resemble a grade-school version of a North Korean political rally. Every large Japanese parking has them.
Inside the inoculation center, the picture was very similar to the one in this article. Pretty well dead.
I was asked if I had an appointment card. I said No
I was asked if I wanted a vaccine shot. I said No
I was asked if I was feeling sick. I said No.
I was asked if I wanted to speak to a medical staff member. I said O.K.
So, after 30 seconds or so a nurse came out and asked me why I popped by, and why I needed to see her. I told here that I was just curious and wanting some information. And I wanted to know what to do if I decided to get a vaccine shot. She explained some byzantine Aichi mail ticket and reservation process which I basically ignored.
I explained that I had previously failed a PCR test and had to spend 2 weeks at the Tokyo Hilton near Haneda during one of my business junkets earlier this year. I was never sick (or at least didn't know it), and basically came out of the ordeal 10 lbs heavier as a result of those Hilton breakfast meals, which I love. As a result of this Covid crisis, I ended up temporarily back on cholesterol medication.
She told me that I was likely low risk from Covid anyway. I agreed. Paid by the hour.
I am not sure how well this Aichi Prefecture vaccination center has done to date, but it sure was quiet today.
The only real risk to one's health was getting hit by a tumbleweed.
Matej
November?
What year?
2030?
Just wondering...
NOMINATION
He could save you from a burning building and you would still complain.
gaijintraveller
"Suga aims" reminds me of Abe's infamous three arrows, and his aim like the three arrows will be way off target.
Antiquesaving
@Doc
Very informative.
But now I am extremely curious as to what they would have done had you said "Yes" you wanted to be vaccinated!
If the place was as empty as you say, I wonder it they would have taken you or found some reason to say no and added the unused Vaccine to the already wasted Vaccine that was reported on.
Doc
It’s Japan.
I’m out of “Process”.
They would have to print up a card for me on the spot. And reserve me.
They probably have backup “invites” for the non-invited .
And then my other one would come in the mail whenever.
Antiquesaving
@NOMINATION
I just went to bring the groceries to my children's grandparents both in their mid 90s (yes 100% Japanese)
So I asked them what they thought about Suga's aims.
Their response was as expected.
"We will believe it when we see it"
They long ago gave up believing anything the government promises.
Erik Morales
Suga, Suga, Suga! Awesome PM!
smithinjapan
The Suga swear is no better than the Abe vow. Suga will say this, then he’ll fob it off onto the Prefectures on how to do it, who will don it off on municipalities, who will be waiting for guidelines from government.
Akula
I'm sure he's being conservative and the population will be done earlier than that - but the question remains, why did Japan dither?