Suspected substandard walls found at 15 schools in quake-hit Osaka

A local education board said Friday inspections have found 15 elementary and junior high schools in quake-hit Osaka had concrete block walls that may not meet safety requirements.

The board inspected 59 city-run schools in Takatsuki, where a 9-year-old girl was crushed to death when a school wall collapsed during a magnitude-6.1 earthquake on Monday. Concrete walls at 11 schools were found to have been built in a similar manner, according to the Takatsuki education board.

The substandard walls at 15 schools -- nine elementary schools and six junior high schools -- are expected to be removed within two to three weeks, the education board said.

The inspections were conducted on Tuesday at 41 elementary schools and 18 junior high schools.

School authorities were warned three years ago about the substandard concrete wall that collapsed onto Rina Miyake, the local education board said.

Disaster prevention adviser Ryoichi Yoshida informed the girl's school and the local education board in 2015 about the danger of the wall made from concrete blocks piled up high around the swimming pool of Juei Elementary School.

The victim was on her way to school when the quake rocked western Japan.

The education board told a press conference that following the warning, it checked the wall in February 2016. After visually assessing the structure and hitting it with a stick, board staff judged it to be safe.

But the board also said the two officials who inspected the wall did not have any architectural qualifications.

While apologizing for its failure to prevent the death, the board said it did not view the wall as being in violation of the law and considered it posed no problem as there were no cracks.

But Yoshida has told Kyodo News that concrete experts should have assessed the wall's safety and expressed skepticism about the board's handling of the matter.

Yoshida, who gives anti-disaster lectures across Japan, made a speech on disaster prevention at the elementary school on Nov. 2, 2015 after assessing dangerous points on routes taken by pupils going to school by walking on such roads himself. He told the school's vice principal at the time about the potential risk of the concrete wall.

To remind the school about the danger, he sent an email to the school on Dec. 7 the same year and attached data to back his claim. He warned the school that concrete walls built before the 1981 revision to the building standards law need particular attention.

The board said Yoshida's advice was not shared within the organization.

In a separate news conference also Friday, education minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said, "If safety measures were not taken despite warnings, we need to thoroughly verify (the response)."

The wall, reaching as high as about 3.5 meters including its 1.9-meter foundation, was made of blocks piled up higher than legal standards with insufficient reinforcement.

Local police are looking at her death as a possible case of professional negligence.

