TEPCO loses damages suit filed by Fukushima evacuees for 10th time

A court on Tuesday ordered the government and Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc to pay a combined 27 million yen in damages to more than 20 people who evacuated from their hometowns to western Japan after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

The ruling marked the 10th straight loss for TEPCO among around 30 similar damages suits filed across Japan over one of the world's worst nuclear disasters, triggered by the massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011. The state was ordered to pay damages for the sixth time.

"The state and TEPCO were able to predict the tsunami" damage on the Fukushima Daiichi plant before the actual catastrophe, Presiding Judge Keiko Kuboi of the Matsuyama District Court said in the ruling, touching on a government quake assessment that was released in 2002.

The court awarded the payments to 23 of the 25 plaintiffs, who had sought a total of 137.5 million yen in damages, or 5.5 million yen each for psychological distress and financial losses, including moving costs. They evacuated from Fukushima Prefecture to Ehime Prefecture, where the court is located.

The plaintiffs argued that the government and TEPCO were in a position to anticipate a potential disaster at the plant by 2006 based on official assessments of major earthquake and tsunami dangers.

They also said that compensation received from the utility was insufficient, given that the nuclear disaster has separated families and destroyed community ties.

The presiding judge said the plant could have withstood the tsunami had watertight doors been installed and other steps taken against flooding. She also said the government failed to exercise its regulatory authority over TEPCO.

During the trial, the government said it could not have foreseen the tsunami and did not bear a responsibility to instruct the utility to take preventive measures, while TEPCO said it had done what it could and already paid damages to those affected by the disaster.

Under the ruling, plaintiffs who evacuated under government order were awarded compensation ranging from 1.32 million yen to 5.5 million yen, but those who left on their own initiative will receive up to 550,000 yen.

The court rejected the demand of two plaintiffs who were born after the nuclear disaster.

Some of the plaintiffs and their supporters were disappointed by the small amount of compensation awarded to the so-called voluntary evacuees, but others welcomed the victory.

"My spirit was almost broken but now I feel redeemed," Hiroshi Watanabe, a 40-year-old farmer and one of the plaintiffs, said following the ruling.

Watanabe lived within 20 kilometers of the Fukushima plant. He said he feels he has "lost almost everything except my own life" due to the disaster, including the farmland in Fukushima he inherited from his ancestors.

He settled in Ehime Prefecture with his family in April 2011 in the hope of resuming farming, but his wife wanted him to switch to a better-paying profession and they eventually divorced earlier this month.

TEPCO said it will consider its next move after studying the ruling. The plaintiffs plan to appeal the ruling as they are not fully satisfied with the compensation.

© KYODO