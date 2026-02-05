 Japan Today
Tokyo Electric Power Co's Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear power plant Image: REUTERS file
national

TEPCO plans to restart reactor as early as Monday after alarm trouble

0 Comments
TOKYO

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc plans to restart a reactor at a nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture as early as Monday, after it was halted over an alarm incident, a source close to the matter said Thursday.

Last month, the utility brought its first nuclear unit back online since the 2011 Fukushima disaster, but the operation of the No. 6 reactor at the seven-unit Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant was suspended after an alarm went off during control rod withdrawal about five hours and 25 minutes later.

The utility believes a setup error triggered the alarm, according to the source. It will submit a revised schedule for launching commercial operations to the Nuclear Regulation Authority, with the start date pushed back from the previously planned Feb. 26.

Takeyuki Inagaki, head of the power plant located on the Sea of Japan coast, is expected to explain the outcome of the investigation on the incident and a new time schedule at a press conference on Friday.

After the alarm pointed to abnormalities in the monitoring system for the operation of a control rod in the early hours of Jan. 22, TEPCO replaced the parts suspected of having caused the problem, but the situation did not improve.

The utility stopped the reactor the following day and investigated the problem further.

TEPCO, facing massive compensation costs and other expenses related to the 2011 nuclear accident, believes that restarting units at the complex, the world's largest nuclear power station by output when fully operational, will increase revenues and help it compensate those affected by the disaster.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

San’inkaigan National Park: Japan At a Different Pace

Explore San’in Kaigan National Park, where coastline, fishing villages, hot springs and food culture fall into rhythm with Japan's coastline.

Read More

