24 more COVID cases associated with Olympics reported

The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee on Thursday reported 24 more COVID-19 cases associated with the Games, the highest daily count since infections began being compiled from the start of this month.
The 24 cases, bringing the cumulative total to 193, include three athletes from overseas in Tokyo for the Olympics, which opened last Friday following an unprecedented one-year postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic. The committee said the three were all staying in the athletes' village.
Two people from overseas involved with the Olympics have been hospitalized so far, neither in serious condition, organizing committee spokesman Masanori Takaya said.
The daily figures were announced a day after COVID-19 cases in both Japan and Tokyo, which is hosting the games while under a state of emergency, hit all-time highs of 9,583 and 3,177, respectively.
International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams stressed that athletes and staff are tested frequently and living under strict quarantine measures, making it highly improbable that the games could become a source of infections spreading to the wider population.
"They really are living in a different parallel world to all intents and purposes," he told a press briefing.
Health experts are warning that the surge in COVID-19 cases is putting an increasing strain on the medical system, with the government of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga considering expanding the state of emergency to three prefectures surrounding Tokyo.
The medical and scientific director of the organizing committee, Richard Budgett, said the games are equipped to deal with infections among its ranks and would not pose a burden to local hospitals.
"Obviously it's challenging for any country when there's rising cases of COVID-19, but I am confident that the Olympics are being run without actually affecting that essential secondary care and hospital provision."
The numbers issued by the organizing committee do not include those announced by Japanese central and local governments. The 24 cases also include 15 contractors and six games-linked officials.
Of the 24, 17 were residents of Japan, it said, adding 39,209 people from overseas had entered Japan for the games as of Tuesday.© KYODO
20 Comments
Kobe White Bar Owner
A safe and secure Olympics indeed!
nonu6976
It makes sense that if the numbers are accelerating in the general population, they would also in the "Olympic Land". Rumor has it that the Tokyo number today is 4500.
snowymountainhell
bringing the cumulative total to 193, include 3 athletes from overseas, all staying in the village.
2 people from overseas involved with the Olympics have been hospitalized, so far.
whatsupdoc?
So 24, 17 are residents of Japan.
so 7 foreigners
so
176 of 39209= .00448
Some dude
I imagine that by now the IOC, JOC and LDP are simply beyond caring at this point and will continue to trot out their clichés about how smoothly the games are going and look at the shiny medals.
Reckless
Reasonable.
klausdorth
Those responsible for the games probably care less.
Medals count, as does money and not losing face!
That's close to 200 now, I assume?
Sven Asai
That’s the only part I believe immediately and without doubt, although in quite another meaning.
The Nomad
They aren't living in a different parallel, stop saying things which you have no idea about. We see in foreign Olympics reports that they are able to shop twice a day and train without supervision so they could be doing anything in between the time they're in their room and "shopping and training"
whatsupdoc?
We see in foreign Olympics reports that they are able to shop twice a day and train without supervision
Link?
abromofo
Athletes are not under strict quarantine measures. Since Monday this week I have seen groups of people that must be involved in the Olympics walking around the streets in Marunouchi, in cafes, even sitting around chatting with their masks off. I don't have a problem with these people being here, just don't lie about the fact they're roaming around.
louisferdinandc
Once and forever again, how is this news when there’s almost 10,000 positives per day outside the Olympics, and even the great majority of cases linked to the Olympics concerns “residents of Japan” (how language becomes suddenly careful when the word associated with the virus would be Japanese and not foreigner). The case of the 12 Hyogo policemen is pretty clear: while the visitors are tested and isolated, the locals are interacting with the village even when in any other country they would be identified as close contacts.
The Nomad
Whatsupdoc
Don't have a link but have seen on BBC how they live inside a "bubble"
Was only 5 minutes but they showed what they could and couldn't do in their free time. Dutch, German news showed similar mini focus. Maybe you can find on you tube
klausdorth
And Tokyo 3.865 today
Another 700 count increase.
Add them to the infections connected to the Olympics!
as_the_crow_flies
False. But you, Mark Adams, and your ilk, are inhabiting a parallel universe.
Various reports are coming out confirming the main issue: it's not specifically the 'dangerous foreigner' of Japan's imagination that is the problem, it's having hundreds of thousands of people mixing and moving in the middle of a surge in virus cases. The uptick started before the start of the latest SoE, and has picked up pace at the same time as tens of thousands have arrived. Drivers, catering staff, security, cleaners, temp staff, volunteers, organisers, journalists all have regular daily contact with each other, some also with athletes. And then people, mostly locked out of the stadiums, are also gathering near event sites or along roads to try and catch a glimpse of the action. Plus a few who actually get into a stadium to watch an event. It's this mass movement of people which is firing up the infection, already accelerated by Delta. And how many teams are not even staying in the village in Tokyo? How many have spent days or weeks travelling to and from training camps all over the country? Playing matches with local teams? Three articles below give lots of examples; the first is particularly telling.
https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/14401618
https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/olympic-village-covid-19-infection-bubble-already-broken-health-expert-2021-07-20/
https://news.yahoo.com/why-vaccines-arent-central-olympic-090009659.htm
Phil
I wonder if this includes the 12 policemen working at the village and a number of others in quarantine as close contacts? They were staying in cramped accommodation off site with not enough bathroom facilities.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/olympics/article-9834659/Tokyo-Olympics-Panic-Tokyo-Games-12-police-officers-guarding-athletes-test-positive-Covid.html
There was also a report earlier in the week of some bus drivers in similar accommodation. They were moved out to hotels I think.
anon99999
In a live feed from Tokyo on Australian tv reporter candidly said there were about 2000 spectators at the swimming, everyone cheering loudly. disregarding the Olympic playbook. No one at the Olympics cares about COVID. Most, if not all people, who have got it at the games are asymptomatic and it is just bad luck they got picked up by testing, Everyone is having a great time and doesn't care. The media is churning out non stop fairy tale victory stories to support them and the Japanese people are loving it. The games will be remembered as the greatest games ever and mankind's victory over the virus., and the LDP will win with an even greater majority because of it. Some athletes may test positive on their return to there home country, if they are even tested, but most will be asymptomatic and just get better.
Ubesh
@anon99999 Apart from a few die-hard sports fanatics, even those who are watching the Olympics probably disagree with it being held. I doubt that the current PM Suga will still be in power after the elections.
Paul
So these contractors and officials went home to their fammilies at the end of the day before they tested posetive for COVID, right? They went for a drink at their local bar or restaurant. Therefore how can anyone say that they are not bringing COVID out from the Olympic bubble?
jeffb
The sky is falling!! We're doomed!! Hurry stricter measures! It's the only way!!!!