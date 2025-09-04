 Japan Today
national

Typhoon makes landfall on Kochi after moving off southwestern Japan coast

TOKYO

A typhoon made landfall on Kochi Prefecture on the main island of Shikoku early Friday after advancing northward near the coast of southwestern Japan while bringing heavy rainfall to the region, the weather agency said.

Typhoon Peipah made landfall near Sukumo in the prefecture's southwest at around 1 a.m., after moving off the coast of Miyazaki, the capital of Miyazaki Prefecture on the main island of Kyushu. The Japan Meteorological Agency is warning of heavy rain, mudslides and flooding.

Due to forecasts of heavy rain, JR West said it will suspend some local railway services from the first train Friday, such as those between Kameyama, Mie Prefecture, and Kamo, Kyoto Prefecture.

Torrential rain was observed on the Pacific side of the southwestern and western regions, with 24-hour rainfall exceeding 400 millimeters in the town of Tsuno, Miyazaki Prefecture.

Rainfall in the 24 hours through 6 a.m. Friday is expected to reach 300 mm in the Tokai region in central Japan and 200 mm in the Kanto-Koshin area, which includes Tokyo.

