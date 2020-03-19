Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

U.S. to suspend visa services in virus-hit countries including Japan

WASHINGTON

The U.S. State Department is suspending routine visa services in countries facing heightened travel alerts, including Japan and South Korea, amid the coronavirus pandemic, embassy websites for the two countries showed Wednesday.

The administration of President Donald Trump, who said the country is now fighting a "war" against the virus, is ramping up efforts to slow its spread through tougher border controls and an envisioned $1.3 trillion stimulus package to ease the economic pain stemming from the containment measures.

Beginning Thursday, the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo and all consulates in Japan will suspend routine nonimmigrant visa appointments, while most services for U.S. citizens will continue.

Visa applications that do not require an in-person interview will still be processed, the embassy said. The visa waiver program that allows short-term stays for tourism and other purposes will not be affected.

The State Department decided to suspend visa services in "response to worldwide challenges related to the outbreak of COVID-19," with countries subject to travel advisories higher than level 1 set to be affected, the U.S. Embassy in South Korea said in a statement.

The travel advisory for Japan is at level 2, which calls for U.S. citizens to "exercise increased caution," while that for South Korea is at level 3, or "reconsider travel."

In South Korea, the U.S. embassy said it will cancel all routine immigrant and nonimmigrant visa appointments as of Thursday. "We will resume routine visa services as soon as possible but are unable to provide a specific date at this time," it said.

I would say avoid travel to the USA now...with its crippled health system ( a system made to accomodate the rich).

Avoid the USA like the plague..no pun intended.

Travelling to America needs a super health insurance covering the virus too.

