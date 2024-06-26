3 bodies found in Mount Fuji crater; another also dies while climbing

The bodies of three people were found inside the crater of Mount Fuji in central Japan during search efforts for one of them, while a professional climber fell ill on a trail and later died, police said Wednesday.
The three bodies were located away from each other indicating they may have been climbing the 3,776-meter mountain separately.
A mountain rescue team discovered the three individuals, showing no vital signs, while searching for one of them, a man in his 50s from Tokyo, who went missing after going to climb the mountain last Friday night. His family made an emergency call at around 6 a.m. Sunday.
All three bodies were found on the Shizuoka Prefecture side of Japan's highest peak, which also straddles Yamanashi Prefecture.
The professional climber, Keita Kurakami, lost consciousness when he was climbing the Yoshida Trail on the Yamanashi Prefecture side of the mountain at an elevation of around 3,000 meters at around 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The 38-year-old Kurakami, from Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture, was rescued by police officers who were on the mountain to check the paths, but died later in hospital. He was believed to have been suffering from a heart disease.
Kurakami, who started climbing from around 6 a.m. with a friend, was a rock climbing ambassador for Patagonia Inc, a major outdoor clothing maker.
This year's official climbing season for the Yoshida Trail -- the most popular trail on Mount Fuji -- is set to start next Monday.
Designated a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site in 2013, Mount Fuji is a popular tourist destination. The official climbing season of trails on the Shizuoka Prefecture side are expected to open July 10.© KYODO
Mr Goodman
Rip
Sounds like some climbers were not authorized or qualified
JeffLee
Three bodies separately got inside inside the crater around the same time? That sounds bizarre.
As for the professional climber, if you've got a heart disease, then you should find another profession.
TokyoLiving
Could be...
Bib
One of them has likely been there for a month, the other several days. It’s a bafflingly vague story. Is the pro climber the man from Maebashi?
hooktrunk2
Such sad news. Rest in peace.
Outside the regular climbing season which starts July 1, I don't believe you need "authorization" (meaning the proposed permit) to climb Mt. Fuji. There is nothing in the article that says they weren't "qualified". Other news sources mention that volcanic gas might have been a culprit, probably from a fumarole, which makes sense if they entered the crater. Fujisan's crater has no way of ridding itself of the gas except for up and if it was sulfur gas, it would settle at the bottom of the crater and could incapacitate an expert the same as it would a novice.
A lot of people don't know they have heart disease. A quick search on line shows he looked really fit.
tora
In the last couple of years, numbers of perfectly fit young people keeling over due to heart issues seem to be really increasing. This is just the latest example.
commanteer
That was my first thought. Fumaroles are interesting to be around but an unexpected burst of gas can kill everyone around it instantly. Better to give them wide berth. Every couple of years I hear about climbers and hikers being killed this way.
Bib
So there are actually four dead. The pro climber who was with friends and got ill and died. Then the man whose wife called….missing since the 21st. Other stories say there is also a car that’s been parked since last month at one parking area…so likely one of the others…and no info on the last one. This is a disaster of a story. Were they near one another? Is one area especially dangerous? Gas releases, maybe?
In any case be careful and take any mountain seriously.
Antiquesaving
As previously mentioned the article is vague!
No proper information, but previously as member of a mountaineering club, I have been up Mount Fuji off season, the club must be officially registered, and application must be submitted, route must also be submitted and approval must be obtained for each member participating in the climb!
So unless rules have changed, it is possible he and his companions had permits, but nothing is mentioned either way!
As for his heart condition, if he knew and decided to do this anyway, well either he ignored the danger or he had approval from his doctor!
A "rock climber" and a "mountain climbers" are very different things, and no idea if he is really the former and not the latter!
Mountain climbers AKA mountaineering, are more likely to have more equipment, and follow a mapped out route avoiding rock climbing if possible and if it is unavoidable then safety equipment is use
Rock climbers do just that, they like the challenge of climbing rock faces some with equipment others without.
If he knew he had a heart condition and decided to do this then it wasn't a good idea because another difference between Rock climbers in mountaineering. Is that the former rarely go to high peaks and remain where oxygen is plentiful challenging Rock faces, hey mountaineer will go high into low oxygen areas which is very bad for your heart and the reason why I stopped many years ago!