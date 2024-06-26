3 bodies found in Mount Fuji crater; another also dies while climbing

The bodies of three people were found inside the crater of Mount Fuji in central Japan during search efforts for one of them, while a professional climber fell ill on a trail and later died, police said Wednesday.

The three bodies were located away from each other indicating they may have been climbing the 3,776-meter mountain separately.

A mountain rescue team discovered the three individuals, showing no vital signs, while searching for one of them, a man in his 50s from Tokyo, who went missing after going to climb the mountain last Friday night. His family made an emergency call at around 6 a.m. Sunday.

All three bodies were found on the Shizuoka Prefecture side of Japan's highest peak, which also straddles Yamanashi Prefecture.

The professional climber, Keita Kurakami, lost consciousness when he was climbing the Yoshida Trail on the Yamanashi Prefecture side of the mountain at an elevation of around 3,000 meters at around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The 38-year-old Kurakami, from Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture, was rescued by police officers who were on the mountain to check the paths, but died later in hospital. He was believed to have been suffering from a heart disease.

Kurakami, who started climbing from around 6 a.m. with a friend, was a rock climbing ambassador for Patagonia Inc, a major outdoor clothing maker.

This year's official climbing season for the Yoshida Trail -- the most popular trail on Mount Fuji -- is set to start next Monday.

Designated a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site in 2013, Mount Fuji is a popular tourist destination. The official climbing season of trails on the Shizuoka Prefecture side are expected to open July 10.

