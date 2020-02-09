Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Fire department members gather at the entrance of the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess at Yokohama Port on Sunday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
national

6 more coronavirus infections on ship in Yokohama bring total to 70

0 Comments
TOKYO

Six more people on a cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama have tested positive for a new coronavirus, the health ministry said Sunday, bringing the total number of those infected onboard to 70.

The five crew members and one passenger -- four Filipinos, one American and one Ukrainian in their 20s to 70s -- have no serious symptoms, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said.

The ministry said it has tested 336 potentially infected people from around 3,700 passengers and crew on the vessel, and the latest results on 57 people turned up the six new cases.

The ship, carrying customers from more than 50 countries and regions, has been kept in quarantine since Monday after a passenger, who disembarked in Hong Kong, was found to be infected with the pneumonia-causing virus.

The government is also working on a request to get medication to those on board who are suffering from chronic conditions, health minister Katsunobu Kato said on a TV program the same day.

The overall number of infected in Japan now stands at 96, including 10 people who evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, at the center of the outbreak, on government-chartered flights. Another 16 includes tourists and a tour bus driver.

A Japanese national, suspected of being infected with the coronavirus, died Saturday in Wuhan. The man in his 60s would be the first Japanese death resulting from the virus if confirmed.

In mainland China, the death toll reached 811, the country's National Health Commission said Sunday, more than the SARS global death toll of 774. The cases of confirmed infections have risen to more than 37,000 nationwide.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Gifu and Nagano prefectures

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 5, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

Four Japan Road Laws You Probably Didn’t Know

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

The Harsh Reality of Getting a Divorce as a Mom in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Namahage Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Graduating from Marriage, the Japanese Phenomenon of Sotsukon

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Food & Drink

7 Of Tokyo’s Best Valentine’s Day Exclusive Dinner Plans

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #67: Dealing With Chikan

GaijinPot Blog