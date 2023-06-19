Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

7 divers rescued after going missing off Okinawa

0 Comments
NAHA

Seven people were rescued Monday hours after they had gone missing while diving in waters off the southern island of Okinawa, the Japan Coast Guard said.

The coast guard had dispatched a helicopter and patrol vessels to search for the group, which included two instructors, after it received a call from their diving boat at around 11:50 a.m.

By 3:10 p.m., all of the divers were rescued by helicopter, according to the coast guard.

The divers had gone missing around 12 kilometers west of the port of Itoman, or about 640 meters north-northeast of Rukan Reef, off the southern part of Okinawa Island, the coast guard said.

The seven divers, four men and three women, were all spotted drifting in the sea near where they had initially been reported missing.

They are believed to have been drift diving -- when the diver uses the current to transport themselves through the water.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Izumo no Okuni: The Woman Who Created Kabuki

GaijinPot Blog

An Introduction to Yakitori: Grilled Chicken Skewers

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Shimane

GaijinPot Travel

Essential Steps Right After Moving To Japan – Paperwork You Need From City Hall

GaijinPot Blog

Izushi

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Wineries of Yamanashi: A Taste of Japan’s Wine Country

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Under the Stars: 5 Stargazing Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for June 19 – 25

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Here’s How To Bug Proof Your Japanese Home This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Wordsmiths Wanted for Gaming and Translation: Jobs for June in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for June 12 – 18

Savvy Tokyo