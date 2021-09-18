Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

7 injured as typhoon weakens

0 Comments
TOKYO

Typhoon Chanthu weakened into an extratropical storm Saturday afternoon after it traveled off the Pacific coast of central and eastern Japan and pounded western regions, leaving at least seven people injured amid strong winds.

The Japan Meteorological Agency forecast heavy rain will continue through Sunday for the Kanto-Koshin region including Tokyo. The agency continues to warn of the risks of landslides, flooding and high waves.

In the 24 hours through Sunday evening, up to 120 millimeters of rain are forecast in the Kanto-Koshin region, as a result of warm and wet air flowing due to the influence of the extratropical low and the rain front, the agency said.

By early Sunday, the typhoon turned into an extratropical stornm off Shizuoka Prefecture in central Japan.

The typhoon made landfall on the southwestern main island of Kyushu on Friday and moved east before hitting the Shikoku and Kinki regions.

In Mihama, Wakayama Prefecture, a strong gust, most likely a tornado, blew away roof tiles from around 50 houses and broke windowpanes early Saturday, with a male teenager injured by broken glass, a local government said.

Five people were injured in Kyushu due to the stormy weather, according to rescue workers.

Train services were widely disrupted while many flights were canceled.

Odakyu Electric Railway Co temporarily suspended its Romancecar express services between Tokyo's Shinjuku Station and the Hakone hot spring resort in neighboring Kanagawa Prefecture.

Bullet train services on the Sanyo Shinkansen Line resumed after West Japan Railway Co suspended operations between Fukuoka and Hiroshima, and reduced the number of trains between Hiroshima and Osaka on Friday afternoon.

More than 7,000 households were without power at one point in Kyushu, according to Kyushu Electric Power Co.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Oyakodon

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What’s in a Name: Honorifics, Titles and Nicknames in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Binge Worthy: 5 Japanese Dramas for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #150: Japanese Countryside Anime vs Reality

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #149: Japanese Cat is The Most Viewed Cat on YouTube

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Discover the Hidden Treasures of Japan: Spectacular Cultural Visits at One with Nature

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Prenatal Classes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

6 Diverse Jobs in Japan if You Need a Change of Scenery

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 10 Pet Friendly Restaurants And Cafes

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Venue Photo Manager Erika Sawauchi Talks Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 13-19

Savvy Tokyo