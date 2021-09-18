7 injured as typhoon weakens

Typhoon Chanthu weakened into an extratropical storm Saturday afternoon after it traveled off the Pacific coast of central and eastern Japan and pounded western regions, leaving at least seven people injured amid strong winds.

The Japan Meteorological Agency forecast heavy rain will continue through Sunday for the Kanto-Koshin region including Tokyo. The agency continues to warn of the risks of landslides, flooding and high waves.

In the 24 hours through Sunday evening, up to 120 millimeters of rain are forecast in the Kanto-Koshin region, as a result of warm and wet air flowing due to the influence of the extratropical low and the rain front, the agency said.

By early Sunday, the typhoon turned into an extratropical stornm off Shizuoka Prefecture in central Japan.

The typhoon made landfall on the southwestern main island of Kyushu on Friday and moved east before hitting the Shikoku and Kinki regions.

In Mihama, Wakayama Prefecture, a strong gust, most likely a tornado, blew away roof tiles from around 50 houses and broke windowpanes early Saturday, with a male teenager injured by broken glass, a local government said.

Five people were injured in Kyushu due to the stormy weather, according to rescue workers.

Train services were widely disrupted while many flights were canceled.

Odakyu Electric Railway Co temporarily suspended its Romancecar express services between Tokyo's Shinjuku Station and the Hakone hot spring resort in neighboring Kanagawa Prefecture.

Bullet train services on the Sanyo Shinkansen Line resumed after West Japan Railway Co suspended operations between Fukuoka and Hiroshima, and reduced the number of trains between Hiroshima and Osaka on Friday afternoon.

More than 7,000 households were without power at one point in Kyushu, according to Kyushu Electric Power Co.

