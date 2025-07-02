Another strong quake jolts southwestern Japan islands

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 hit the Tokara Islands in southwestern Japan on Wednesday, an area that has been rocked by strong temblors for nearly two weeks, with no immediate reports of damage or injuries, the weather agency said.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the 4:32 a.m. quake measured lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 on Akuseki Island, Kagoshima Prefecture. No tsunami warning was issued.

The focus of the latest quake was at a depth of around 16 kilometers, the agency said. It revised the magnitude and depth from an initial 5.0 and 30 km, respectively.

A quake measuring lower 5, described by the agency as a level at which many people are frightened and feel the need to hold onto something stable, also hit the island on Monday, followed by two others measuring 4 on Tuesday.

Quakes with an intensity of 4 were recorded Wednesday on Kodakara Island, located southwest of Akuseki Island.

The area, near Yakushima Island and Amami-Oshima Island, has been hit by a series of quakes since June 21, with 865 quakes of a seismic intensity of at least 1 recorded by 9 a.m. Wednesday.

A local branch of the agency is urging people to remain cautious as a quake measuring around lower 5 could hit the area.

© KYODO