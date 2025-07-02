 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Another strong quake jolts southwestern Japan islands

0 Comments
TOKYO

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 hit the Tokara Islands in southwestern Japan on Wednesday, an area that has been rocked by strong temblors for nearly two weeks, with no immediate reports of damage or injuries, the weather agency said.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the 4:32 a.m. quake measured lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 on Akuseki Island, Kagoshima Prefecture. No tsunami warning was issued.

The focus of the latest quake was at a depth of around 16 kilometers, the agency said. It revised the magnitude and depth from an initial 5.0 and 30 km, respectively.

A quake measuring lower 5, described by the agency as a level at which many people are frightened and feel the need to hold onto something stable, also hit the island on Monday, followed by two others measuring 4 on Tuesday.

Quakes with an intensity of 4 were recorded Wednesday on Kodakara Island, located southwest of Akuseki Island.

The area, near Yakushima Island and Amami-Oshima Island, has been hit by a series of quakes since June 21, with 865 quakes of a seismic intensity of at least 1 recorded by 9 a.m. Wednesday.

A local branch of the agency is urging people to remain cautious as a quake measuring around lower 5 could hit the area.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

food

5 All-Time Favorite Conveyor Belt Sushi Train Chain Restaurants in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Top 10 Sunflower Fields in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Kagawa

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Hayama: The Best Zushi Beach Alternative Near Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

Savvy Tokyo

10 Best Beaches Near Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Groped, Scared, Disgusted: Stories Of Dealing With Chikan in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

5 Ways To Enjoy Tanabata With Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Appliances to Stay Cool During Summer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog