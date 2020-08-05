Bed occupancy rates for coronavirus patients rise across Japan

The percentage of occupied hospital beds reserved for coronavirus patients rose in 39 of Japan's 47 prefectures in the week ended July 29, with bed occupancy rates over 30 percent in eight prefectures, according to government data, raising fears the medical system may soon become overwhelmed amid a resurgence of infections.

The study by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare found that the number of occupied beds across the country stood at 4,034 as of July 29, increasing by 1,290 from the week prior.

The recent growing strain on the country's health care system comes as a time the government remains cautious about putting stricter restrictions on economic activities.

By prefecture, Osaka led the pack with 42.5 percent of its beds reserved for COVID-19 patients occupied. It was followed by Saitama at 40.4 percent, Aichi at 39 percent and Tokyo at 37.9 percent.

Okinawa Prefecture, however, marked the fastest weekly pace of increase, with the bed occupancy rate surging to 36.6 percent from 4.0 percent. While the southern island prefecture increased its total available beds for coronavirus patients to 227 by securing an additional two beds in the week through July 29, the number of admitted patients during that week rose from nine to 83.

Significant increases in the percentage of occupied beds were also observed in Shiga and Kumamoto prefectures.

The study also showed that the number of serious cases of the virus in the country rose 1.7 times from 54 to 92 in the week through July 29.

According to a Kyodo News survey conducted in April when the central government's nationwide state of emergency was in place in the initial wave of the virus, eight prefectures including Tokyo and Osaka were overwhelmed when they had over 80 percent of reserved hospital beds occupied.

While data from the health ministry show that currently less than 50 percent of beds are occupied at most, Japan has recorded daily increases of over 1,000 for the past five days.

On Monday, Japan saw an additional 966 new infections, according to a Kyodo News tally based on information from local authorities, bringing the nationwide total to over 40,000.

© KYODO