Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

F-15 fighter apparently crashes into Sea of Japan: ASDF

0 Comments
TOKYO

An Air Self-Defense Force F-15 fighter jet apparently crashed into the Sea of Japan on Monday shortly after taking off from Komatsu Air Base in Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, the ASDF said.

Part of the fighter, which went missing while on its way for training with a crew of two aboard, and lifesaving equipment were found on the sea surface about 5 kilometers west-northwest of the base, the ASDF said.

If confirmed, it will be the first time an ASDF plane has crashed in Japan since April 2019 when an F-35A stealth fighter belonging to Misawa Air Base in Aomori Prefecture, northeastern Japan, went down in the Pacific.

The ASDF is searching for the crew by mobilizing four planes, including a rescue helicopter. The Maritime Self-Defense Force and a local unit of the Japan Coast Guard are joining the rescue mission.

The ASDF is also investigating why the fighter went off radar after the takeoff around 5:30 p.m.

The Kanazawa Coast Guard Office in the prefecture said it received a call around the same time reporting a red glow off the coast of Kaga near the base.

The missing fighter belonged to a squadron that functions as enemy aircraft in tactical flight training, according to the ASDF.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Help in the fight against COVID-19!

Earn ¥317,000 with a free health checkup as a Clinical Study Participant in Tokyo

Join Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

Were there any American ships with Aegis in the area who might have thought NK or China was attacking them...?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #164: University Entrance Exam Mixes American and British English

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Pivot and Grow Your Career in Japan at ZenMarket

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot on Location: ‘The Karate Kid’ and ‘Cobra Kai’ in Okinawa

GaijinPot Blog

Apartment Hunting as a Single Woman in Japan: Things to Consider

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 5 Shopping Districts

Savvy Tokyo

More Pay, Meaningful Work: Land a New Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

4 Life Lessons From Japanese Playgrounds

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

6 DIY Japanese Arts and Crafts You Can Try at Home

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 24-30

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Jan 31 – Feb 6

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #165: Customers Make Too Much Noise on the Toilet

GaijinPot Blog