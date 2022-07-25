Japan's 1st case of monkeypox confirmed in Tokyo

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak.

Japan confirmed its first case of monkeypox on Monday with a man in his 30s in Tokyo testing positive, the Tokyo metropolitan government said.

The patient traveled to a European country from late June to mid-July where he had close contact with a person infected with monkeypox, it said.

The man, who is currently hospitalized, started to feel unwell on July 15, the Tokyo government said. His symptoms include a fever, a headache and a rash, it added.

Earlier in the day, government officials held a meeting to discuss measures needed to respond to a possible outbreak of monkeypox in the country after the World Health Organization on Saturday declared the outbreak of the infectious disease a global health emergency.

Infections have been reported since May outside Central and West Africa, where the disease is endemic.

Symptoms of the disease, spread through close physical contact, include fever, extensive rashes, skin lesions and swollen lymph nodes following an incubation period of five to 21 days.

