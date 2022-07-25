Japan's 1st case of monkeypox confirmed in Tokyo

Japan confirmed its first case of monkeypox on Monday with a man in his 30s in Tokyo testing positive, the Tokyo metropolitan government said.
The patient traveled to a European country from late June to mid-July where he had close contact with a person infected with monkeypox, it said.
The man, who is currently hospitalized, started to feel unwell on July 15, the Tokyo government said. His symptoms include a fever, a headache and a rash, it added.
Earlier in the day, government officials held a meeting to discuss measures needed to respond to a possible outbreak of monkeypox in the country after the World Health Organization on Saturday declared the outbreak of the infectious disease a global health emergency.
Infections have been reported since May outside Central and West Africa, where the disease is endemic.
Symptoms of the disease, spread through close physical contact, include fever, extensive rashes, skin lesions and swollen lymph nodes following an incubation period of five to 21 days.© KYODO
11 Comments
Login to comment
Yrral
Stay your butt home
Readyfortakeoff
Japan should require a negative test for Monkeypox and/or vaccine for entry. Japan has a chance to nip in the bud.
Tom San
Get your smallpox vaccines while they last.
noriahojanen
No official instruction yet as to how to identify and avoid the risk of infection. Keep social distance?
antifun
"Japan should require a negative test for Monkeypox and/or vaccine for entry. Japan has a chance to nip in the bud."
And Japanese government should distribute two reusable boxer briefs per household.
wolfshine
Nope.
Nope.
Nope.
YES.
kurisupisu
Japanese are now going abroad and bringing diseases home to Japan-outrageous!
Tom San
Was the man Japanese or...
hattorikun
sodomy punishment. This will soon be all on over those liberals?
Anonymous
You are approaching genius level, Yrral!
My dear wife, an intelligent, mature woman of many years with two children, nevertheless didn’t know exactly what sodomy is. I explained. (No, not what you think.)
Perhaps our gay friends here can weigh in on the appropriateness of the use of this word within or outside their community. However, the Monkeypox outbreak in Spain was highly likely due to this sexual practice.
Let no one forget that AIDS initially spread so rapidly among this demographic via the same vector. Jumping next to bi-sexuals infecting woman, use of tainted needles by addicts, and botched blood tests for donors and a “perfect storm” was created.
Most of the gay men a good friend of mine, himself gay, went to school with (at an elite East Coast university) in the early 1970s were dead by decade’s end due to complications from AIDS.
No one should be surprised by the coming spread of Monkeypox in Japan. As Yrral might say, just keep it tight.
Tom San
Merely suggesting that "gay" sexual practices spreads Monkeypox earns you the title of bigot these days, doesn't it?
Mark
""Symptoms of the disease, spread through close physical contact""
Close? How close, is sex too close or just about right?
Monty
*spread through close physical contact*
Means exactly what?