Japan's coronavirus infections top 30,000 with 295 new cases in Tokyo

Japan's coronavirus infections topped 30,000 on Saturday, with 295 new cases confirmed in Tokyo, as the country continues its fight against the pandemic amid a spike in infections in urban areas, authorities said.
With about 790 newly found infections, the nationwide tally for coronavirus cases rose to over 30,460, including some 700 cases from the Diamond Princess, the cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama in February. The figure has soared by 10,000 in a mere three weeks after surpassing 20,000 on July 4.
The death toll climbed to 1,009 across the country.
The figure is the second-highest single-day total for Tokyo, which logged a record 366 daily cases on Thursday.
The daily figures announced by the metropolitan government reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions in the capital.
Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike reiterated her call to residents to wear masks and take measures to prevent the virus from spreading.
She told reporters people in their 20s and 30s account for about 60 percent of total infections but cases are spreading as well among those in their 40s and 50s and also to the Tama district of western Tokyo from the central area.
It is the fifth straight day that the figure has exceeded 200. The latest report of infections brought the total number of infections in the capital to 10,975, after its cumulative coronavirus cases topped the 10,000 mark on Wednesday.
Tokyo has seen triple-digit single-day new infections on all but two days in July.
Koike has urged residents to avoid nonessential outings during the four-day holiday.
With the outbreak showing little sign of slowing in the capital, the Tokyo police on Friday night conducted on-site inspections at nightlife establishments in Tokyo's Kabukicho and Ikebukuro districts, where group infections have been traced.
After the police inspections, metropolitan government officials, who also joined, checked if the establishments complied with the proper anti-virus guidelines.
Other urban areas have also seen sharp rises in confirmed cases since a nationwide state of emergency was fully lifted in late May.
Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, reported 132 new infections Saturday, following a record 149 cases the previous day, seeing triple-digit new infections for the fourth consecutive day.
Among the newly confirmed cases, 91 people, or about 70 percent, were aged between 10 and 39, while 80, or about 60 percent, were infected via unknown routes, according to the Osaka government.
Osaka is faced with an imminent review of its plan to secure enough hospital beds as single-day infection figures surpassed a projected peak figure of 130, which serves as a basis for calculating the necessary number of beds, for the second straight day.
It has been issuing a yellow alert based on its own standards to assess the situation of coronavirus infections since July 12. If the occupancy rate of hospital beds for patients with severe symptoms reaches 70 percent or higher by Aug. 6, within 25 days from the first day of yellow alert, the alert will turn from yellow to red, indicating a state of emergency, according to the local government.
The prefectures of Aichi and Hyogo confirmed 78 and 24 cases, respectively, while the northeastern Japan prefecture of Akita found the first new infection case since April 14.
While acknowledging the growing number of infections, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday the current situation does not warrant a re-imposition of a state of emergency.© KYODO
8 Comments
Login to comment
ReasonandWisdomNippon
Compare the numbers of infected and dead with other countries.
Look at the density of Japanese cities.
Japan has one of the oldest population on earth, with many people in the70s,80's,90s.
All the predictions for Japan was 100x worse then what your seeing right now.
HAMBURGER
Stay home until October.
Wear a mask if you must go out.
Best wishes to all.
divinda
Convenient how there was no mention here about the ongoing nationwide "Go To Travel" campaign, which promotes and pays for people to spread around the country.
Actually, it was 803.
Simian Lane
It’s a virus. Get over it. Of course here will be spikes. It’s a virus. Viruses don’t go away. Learn to live with it. Stop sensationalizing it with ‘surprise second spikes’, and ‘ this is the second day running in triple digits’. This is what viruses do. If you don’t like it, stay home,
WA4TKG
Who’s all the cuties?
Never mind the Paranoia Virus
Simian Lane
While acknowledging the growing number of infections, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday the current situation does not warrant a re-imposition of a state of emergency.
Abe is the voice of reason over the hysterical, political careerist, Koike.
Learns to live with the virus. Try to find a happy balance as you won’t be getting these precious years ahead back. Life is short regardless.
WA4TKG
Love the She Devil.
She needs those block heels on (the only one looking at the camera).
Gam’bat’e honey :)
Hiro
It isn't as bad as it sound. We are slowly adapting to it. Out of the 30.000 infection, 21.000 already recovered and there is only around 5000+ active cases. The best we can do is stay vigilant and hope the world develop a cure soon or try to outlast the virus.
Larr Flint
Stay home if you can, think about the others, prepare for second lockdown as news around the world mention more and more about the possibility of second wave, and necessity of shutting down.
divinda
Yeah, 30,000 minus 21,000 does indeed equal "5000+".
But if you want to down-play things it that way, why not just say "1000+"....
...or heck, just go full denial and say "1+"