Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference in Tokyo on Wednesday night. Photo: Stanislav Kogiku/Pool via AP
national

COVID quasi-emergency to completely end on Monday: Kishida

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan will end all remaining COVID-19 quasi-state of emergency curbs as scheduled next week as the number of new infections has been trending downward, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday.

The 18 areas to have the curbs lifted include the Tokyo metropolitan region covering Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama, Aichi in central Japan, Osaka and neighboring Kyoto. A formal decision on ending the emergency is expected Thursday.

The quasi-state of emergency, in place since late January due to the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus, has allowed governors to request that restaurants and bars close early and stop serving alcohol.

The planned lifting on Monday would mean that the strain on hospitals has eased, although the downtrend in COVID-19 cases has been slower than expected in some areas.

"The number of newly confirmed cases has been on a clear downtrend," Kishida said at a press conference. "We are beginning to see the end of the sixth wave."

But he warned that the fatality rate and the percentage of people developing severe symptoms are higher than the flu.

"For a while, there will be a transition period," Kishida said. "It's a period during which we continue exercising maximum caution while returning to normal life as much as possible by ensuring safety."

The government will procure enough vaccines for the whole population -- 75 million shots by Pfizer and 70 million by Moderna -- to prepare for the rollout of fourth shots that could begin "at the most appropriate time" based on scientific evidence.

It also plans on securing an additional 3 million doses of COVID-19 drugs and will acquire 350 million coronavirus testing kits.

Those in workplaces, barring medical facilities and elderly care homes, that have implemented measures against coronavirus infections will no longer be designated as close contacts, Kishida said, expressing there is a need toward normalization of economic activity.

While many people infected with Omicron show no or mild symptoms, the spread of the BA.2 subvariant, which appears to be more contagious, has raised concern about a resurgence of cases that could stretch the health care system further.

Kishida asked for people to continue to wear face masks, adding it is difficult to decree when masks would no longer be necessary as they were deemed fundamental in the fight against the pandemic.

Tokyo reported 10,221 cases Wednesday, down around 600 from a week earlier.

Under new government guidelines, a quasi-emergency can be lifted when the strain on the health care system is expected to ease despite infection numbers staying at high levels. Even when the occupancy rate of designated beds is above 50 percent, the government can end emergency steps if the number of newly confirmed cases is on a downtrend.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

International residents in Japan can open and manage multi-currency accounts. No branch visits required. Open an account today!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

8 Influential Women and Girls in Modern Japanese History

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Ways Japan Influenced ‘Star Wars’

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

6 Jobs in Japan that Will Put a ‘Spring’ in Your Step

GaijinPot Blog

Hamigaki: The Art Of A Beautiful Smile

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

White Day: Payback For Your Valentine’s Investment

Savvy Tokyo

Premium Instant Ramen Noodles on Convenience Store Shelves in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Experience the Coastal Legacy and Natural Heart of Japan’s Kii Peninsula

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

Essential Things I’ve Learned From Raising Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Chicken Katsu

GaijinPot Blog