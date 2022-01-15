Newsletter Signup Register / Login
This satellite image taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite, shows an undersea volcano eruption near the Pacific nation of Tonga on Saturday. Photo: Japan Meteorology Agency via AP
national

Japan's Pacific coast hit by tsunami after Tonga eruption

TOKYO

Japan's Pacific coast was hit early Sunday by a tsunami following a massive underwater volcanic eruption in the South Pacific island country of Tonga the previous day, prompting the weather agency to issue a tsunami warning and advisories while urging residents to move to high ground.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said a 3-meter tsunami may hit some of Japan's southwestern islands including Amami Island as well as the northeastern prefecture of Iwate.

A 1.2-meter tsunami was observed in the city of Amami shortly before Saturday midnight, while a 1.1-meter tsunami arrived in Iwate Prefecture at 2:26 a.m. Sunday.

According to the agency, a small tsunami of less than 1 meter was observed across a wide area of the country's Pacific coast from Hokkaido to Kyushu and Okinawa.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or major property damage.

Local authorities in the southwestern islands of Kagoshima Prefecture as well as those in northeastern coastal areas, a region devastated by a magnitude-9.0 earthquake and tsunami in March 2011, urged residents to flee from the seaside.

During a press conference early Sunday, a weather agency official called on residents of Japan's Pacific coast to remain away from seaside areas until the warning and advisories are lifted, noting that multiple tsunami waves may arrive.

Following the tsunami warning and advisories by the agency, the government set up a liaison office at the prime minister's office to gather information.

A tsunami warning was last issued in Japan in November 2016, after a magnitude 7.4 quake rattled northeastern Japan.

Powerful event showing the nature erupting releasing magnum and steam generation causing a tsunami around the Pacific.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

