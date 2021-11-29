Japan to bar new foreign arrivals for 1 month over Omicron fears

Japan will close its borders to new entries by foreigners amid concern over the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday as he vowed to move quickly to "avoid the worst-case scenario."
The measure will take effect Tuesday and last for about one month, with 14 countries and regions including Britain and Germany added to a list of places from which returning Japanese citizens and foreign residents will be subject to stricter quarantine requirements.
Japan had just eased its ban on new entries by foreigners on Nov 8, allowing in businesspeople, students and participants in its technical internship program on condition that their host organizations agreed to monitor their activities.
Kishida said closing the border is a "temporary measure until information about the Omicron variant becomes clear," adding that "when dealing with an unknown risk, it's best to take every precaution."
Starting Wednesday, Japan will also lower its daily limit for the number of people arriving from 5,000 back down to 3,500. Returning Japanese citizens and foreign residents will be required to isolate for two weeks, regardless of whether they are fully vaccinated.
Among the 14 countries and regions covered by the stricter quarantine requirements, travelers who have recently been to Angola will be required to spend the first 10 days of their isolation periods in government-designated facilities.
Nine countries -- Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe -- are already under the same rule.
Travelers from Britain, Israel, Italy and the Netherlands will need to spend six days in government-designated facilities, while those from Australia, Austria, Belgium, the Canadian province of Ontario, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany and Hong Kong will be required to spend three days.
A Foreign Ministry official said Japan's response to the Omicron variant is the most substantial among members of the Group of Seven countries.
Kishida, who spoke to reporters after discussing the measures with members of his Cabinet, revealed that a person who arrived from Namibia has tested positive for the coronavirus, and analysis to verify which variant the person is infected with is under way. He said it will take four to five days to obtain the result.
The man arrived at Narita airport on Sunday, according to the health ministry.
Concerns are growing over the Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization by South Africa last week and has since been confirmed in a growing number of countries.
The WHO has designated the strain a "variant of concern," warning it has a large number of mutations indicating it may be highly transmissible and pose an increased risk of reinfection to people who have previously caught the coronavirus.
While it is unclear whether existing vaccines are effective against the Omicron variant, Kishida said the government will carry on with its plan to begin administering booster shots later this week while looking to health experts to provide additional data.
The emergence of the variant comes as Japan has seen a sharp fall in the number of new COVID-19 cases for about a month and Kishida is aiming to restart economic activity that has been restricted by the pandemic.
The discovery of the new variant could hold up plans to restart the government's Go To Travel program, meant to shore up the domestic tourism sector.© KYODO
TokyoJoe
I'm beginning to think I will never see my elderly parents again and my son won't see his grandparents. It's just sad now. I've never been homesick in 13 years here but I really want to see my family now.
Zoroto
Why? They banned leaving also? Or did they ban residents from coming back?
Kei Kurono
This is a very good news, but Japanese re-entry should be loosened a little more so more Japanese can return home.
Kev James
They haven’t banned people coming back into the country but if the situation got worse, they could just suddenly ban people coming back in. It’s a mess - and he says this with no mask on! Does he ever wear a mask??
gakinotsukai
Thanks Omicron to provide another excuse to this government to keep foreigners away from Japan
Good
Mum wouldn't like it here anyways
GdTokyo
I had a trip home planned for the first time in over 2 years. Now I am scared that if I leave I won't be able to get back in even though I have PR status.
Mickelicious
Just us non-Japanese.
TomandJerry
Good job PM Kishida! A very good decision.
didou
For the time being, it just concerns new entries, but non PR residents might also be concerned for reentry.
TomandJerry
A lot of countries are doing exactly the same thing.
Ubesh
I am wondering just how many boosters would be given if it does transpire that the Omicron requires a new vaccine type - how many and is there a need for a booster of the new vaccine type as well? There might be a number of people who end up having six vaccines in total!
kuroneko
All? Not all! One small band of indomitable Gaijin still holds out against the government - reentry permit holders.
treble4punk
The article states that it is unknown whether the visitor from Namibia was positive for Omicron, but I just checked the Japanese news and it was reported positive.
TomandJerry
How about the 18,000 Japanese who died. How about them?
buchailldana
is this a ban even for permanent residents.
I'm supposed to be going home December 20th for a funeral rememberance
zichi
Only applies to new entries of foreigners. Not those already living here.
Iron Lad
Good! Good, go Japan!
TomandJerry
Well done Immigration. Good Catch. Keep Japan safe. Well done.
Rob
The precipice of total economic collapse with tens of millions on the verge of unemployment. You think the hospitals could collapse, thats NOTHING compared to an economic meltdown. Watch the yen hyper inflate before your eyes. All for what?
Knee jerk reactions to imaginary threats is NOT LEADERSHIP. It's cowardice.
Disillusioned
To be fair most of them died more from the government’s incompetency than from foreigners bringing in more viruses than there already was.
kurisupisu
It’s a typical knee jerk reaction that is not based on science but FEAR!
Omicron will not be the super spreader Armageddon virus that the media has hyped it to be…
Iron Lad
@Rob
Please shut up.
Kei Kurono
Super good news, hope domestic economy booms without virus and creates employment for 3 million unemployed Japanese. Lack of low payed outsiders will help increase salary atleast for some months. ⭕
drlucifer
Congratulation for the gold medal.
Why turn everything to a competition and boast when the outlook is favorable.
theResident
Citizens , PR and all legal residents can still travel - but even if vaccinated there is a list of countries that once again require a mandatory stay at a Government Designated 'Hotel' on return (yes, Japanese Citizens too) 10, days, 6 days or 3 days again with the balance of 14 days to make up at home. That list of countries will grow as cases are found. For the time ever Australia is on it (3 days). 3 day business travel quarantine suspended.
Mr Kipling
I'm sad to say it but this does seem like a sensible response to the current situation. We don't know enough about the variant yet so a little extra caution could well be better than a whole bunch of regret. Even though I have flights booked for December.
Seth M
Swift response
drlucifer
Was the person from Namibia the only positive case discovered at all international airports in Japans and if
the results will take 4 to 5 days why not wait for the results instead of rushing and creating the impression the namibian is infected with the new variant. The variant has been found in europe, asia and north america how naive to suspect travellers from countries neigboring SA.
Steve Hermitage
Complete overreaction. Another pointless measure by the dinosaurs in charge Japan.
The world can't shut down every time a variant inevitably occurs. There is no evidence to suggest that this Omicron produces serious symptoms; quite the opposite actually.
John Noun
@kei kurono
Japanese re-entry? What if they bring the new variant in?
I don't like your post one bit
Blacklabel
so whats the point of being vaccinated? shouldnt there be separate categories or shorter quarantine?
John Noun
@tokyo Joe
In the same boat as you, mate. It's very frustrating. Hang in there fella.
John Noun
Regarding Kishida, he'll be jetting off wherever he likes no doubt. Put a mask on that face you fraud!
whoami
I understand that the first reaction is to close the door in case of danger but you need to re-open it based on facts in a fast, timely manner that too without discriminations (Japanese and valid reentry permit holders should be treated same).
I agree with both of the people
From other website
El Rata
Sad to hear but no-one is stopping you from leaving. They are not banning outbound travel.
theResident
and nor are they banning incoming travel for those here legally.
Sven Asai
Good and fast decision, although that can only be a first step of necessary measures to be taken.
theResident
Also - for the first time, they have put a review date on this unlike in the past. Why do so many have to be so negative just for the sake of it when many other countries are doing the same.
@Blacklabel. Trust you to make it a vax issue. Shocked!