Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

M4.2 quake hits northern Hokkaido; no tsunami warning issued

0 Comments
TOKYO

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 struck northern Hokkaido early Thursday and measured lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7, Japan's weather agency said.

The epicenter of the quake, which occurred at around 1:09 a.m., was about 7 kilometers underground in the northern Soya region of Japan's northernmost main island, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The agency did not issue a tsunami warning.

The agency later revised downward the magnitude of the quake from 4.4 to 4.2.

The temblor registered lower 5 intensity in the town of Toyotomi and 4 in the town of Horobetsu, the agency said. The weather agency defines lower 5 as an intensity at which many people are frightened and feel the need to hold onto something stable.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or property damage from the quake.

Nonetheless, the latest shaking has increased the risk of falling rocks and landslides should another quake of similar intensity hit soon, a weather agency official said at a press conference in Tokyo, urging people in the northern region to be on alert for around the next week.

Following the quake, Hokkaido's government launched a task force headed by Gov Naomichi Suzuki to deal with the situation.

A male official of Horobetsu in his 40s told Kyodo News, "I felt a strong shake while sleeping at my home." He added that the town government is gathering information on possible damage from the quake.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Best Christmas Markets In And Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Dec 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

10 Winter Cocktails To Soothe Your Soul This Holiday Season

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

An Insider’s Guide to Visiting Tokyo Disneyland with Children

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Japanese, Korean, Chinese: Which Language is the Easiest to Learn?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

7 Places to See the First Sunrise of 2020 in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining