Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

M5.6 quake hits off Iwate; no tsunami threat

3 Comments
TOKYO

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 struck off the northeastern prefecture of Iwate late Friday, with no threat of a tsunami and no immediate reports of major property damage, the weather agency and local authorities said.

The quake occurred at around 11:25 p.m., logging upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Noda in the prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The agency said the temblor occurred in waters off the prefecture's northern coast at a depth of 18 kilometers below the seabed. The magnitude of the quake was revised upward later from an initial estimate of 5.5.

In Iwate Prefecture, a temporary blackout hit around 2,200 households after the quake.

On Wednesday, an M7.4 earthquake rocked northeastern Japan around the same time, leaving at least three people dead and more than 180 injured. It caused widespread power outages, transport disruptions and factory suspensions.

The weather agency said early Saturday that the two temblors are likely to be unrelated, but details remain unknown.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

cash card with Visa Debit functionality

For Everyday Cashless Payments!

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

It was easy to predict a quake like this would come.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Was about to write something totally different but had to comment that earthquakes have not and most likely will never be predicted with any certainty esp not on JT!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Ok--I will respond back to the above comment after the next earthquake in Fukushima this year.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 More Cool Studio Ghibli Locations You Can Visit in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sakura House & Sakura Hotel: Your Second Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Ways Japan Influenced ‘Star Wars’

GaijinPot Blog

Premium Instant Ramen Noodles on Convenience Store Shelves in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Hamigaki: The Art Of A Beautiful Smile

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

White Day: Payback For Your Valentine’s Investment

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

6 Jobs in Japan that Will Put a ‘Spring’ in Your Step

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Spring Cleaning Lessons I Learned From My Japanese Mother-In-Law

Savvy Tokyo

Essential Things I’ve Learned From Raising Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Chicken Katsu

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog