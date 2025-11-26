 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

M5.8 quake hits southwestern Japan; no tsunami warning

0 Comments
TOKYO

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.8 hit the southwestern Japan prefectures of Kumamoto and Oita on Tuesday, with the country's weather agency warning the public to remain on alert for about a week for possible similar or stronger quakes.

No tsunami warning was issued, after the quake occurred shortly after 6 p.m. and originated in Kumamoto's Aso area. The quake registered upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Ubuyama, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Upper 5 is defined as a level at which many people find it difficult to walk.

The quake registered lower 5 in Kumamoto's Aso and was also felt in Oita's Taketa, where a lower 5 was registered, the agency said.

A woman was slightly injured in Aso after falling in her home, local authorities said.

The latest quake occurred in an area of Kyushu, one of Japan's four main islands, where a pair of massive quakes struck in 2016.

The agency, which initially reported the quake's magnitude at 5.7, also revised the depth of the focus from about 10 kilometers to 9 km.

Despite the quake, JR Kyushu said services on the Kyushu Shinkansen bullet train line operated normally.

No abnormalities were detected at the Genkai nuclear power station in Saga Prefecture, in the northern part of the island, and the Sendai power plant in Kagoshima Prefecture, in its south, according to its operator Kyushu Electric Power Co.

The agency also said there were no changes detected in active volcanoes such as Mt. Aso and ruled out any link between the quake and volcanic activity.

According to a local meteorological observatory, the last time a quake with an intensity of upper 5 was observed in Kumamoto was in January 2019.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘He Wants My Passwords For Everything’

Savvy Tokyo

Mount Hakuun Torii Kannon

GaijinPot Travel

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Toyama

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

The Best Japanese Video Games With Strong Female Characters

Savvy Tokyo

Food

B-Kyu Gurume: The Best Of Cheap Japanese Comfort Food

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Epidurals in Japan: The Growing Support For Pain Relief During Labour

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 25 – Dec. 1)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Events for December 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Events for December 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 25 – Dec. 1)

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Who Is Sanae Takaichi? The Policies of Japan’s First Female Prime Minister

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog