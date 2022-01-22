Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

M6.6 quake hits southwestern Japan; no tsunami threat

2 Comments
TOKYO

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 rattled southwestern Japan early Saturday, causing strong shaking in the region but no threat of a tsunami, the weather agency said.

The quake occurred at around 1:08 a.m., logging upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Miyazaki and Oita prefectures on the country's southwestern main island of Kyushu, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

At an intensity of upper 5, many people find it hard to move and walking is difficult without holding on to something stable.

The weather agency later revised the magnitude of the quake upward to 6.6 from the initial estimate of 6.4. It also warned of the possibility of another quake causing a similar level of shaking in the hard-hit areas within the next week.

After the strong quake, several smaller-scale temblors occurred sporadically in the area.

According to a local fire department, a man in his 40s was injured in a fall at his house in Hyuga, Miyazaki Prefecture.

In Oita, water pipe ruptures were reported at several sites after the temblor, while the prefecture's city hall in Saiki suffered a power outage.

There were no abnormalities in the operation of nuclear power plants in the Kyushu region, Kyushu Electric Power Co. said.

Following the quake, the government set up a liaison office at the prime minister's office to gather information and assess the damage.

The quake was also felt across a wide area of western Japan as well as part of central Japan.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Help in the fight against COVID-19!

Earn ¥317,000 with a free health checkup as a Clinical Study Participant in Tokyo

Join Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Yup, was a very noticeable one.

Earthquake alert went off instantly.

Lastet roughly 10 seconds but so far no damages reported for our area (Ehime).

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Stay safe everyone…

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

Unique Japanese Goods to Warm You Up This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Six Kid-Friendly Places to Escape the Elements

Savvy Tokyo

10 Nuanced Japanese Expressions for Advanced Learners

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #163: Celebrating Coming of Age Day in Style

GaijinPot Blog

health

Recipe: Carrot, Ginger & Miso Soup

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Dealing with Mandatory Hotel Quarantine for Foreign Residents Returning to Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 17-23

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Chuo-Sobu Line

GaijinPot Blog

8 Deadly Animals Living in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Crazy Japanese Kaiju Movies You Must Watch

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘Why Hostess Clubs?’

Savvy Tokyo