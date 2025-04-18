 Japan Today
national

M5.1 quake jolts central Japan

TOKYO

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 struck Nagano Prefecture in central Japan on Friday, with no tsunami warning issued, according to the weather agency.

No severe injuries or damage to buildings were reported following the 8:19 p.m. quake that jolted the northern part of the prefecture, the local government said. However, up to 100 households experienced power outages, including in the city of Nagano.

The quake, which occurred at a depth of approximately 13 kilometers, measured a lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7. The Japan Meteorological Agency initially put its magnitude at 5.0.

The city of Omachi and nearby villages were among the areas most affected by the temblor. Omachi serves as the Nagano-side gateway to the Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route, a scenic mountain crossing that extends to the town of Tateyama in Toyama Prefecture.

The quake caused delays in some bullet trains on the Hokuriku Shinkansen Line bound for Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, from Tokyo, railway operator JR West said.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

