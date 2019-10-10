Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A sign at Tokyo Dome Thursday night announces that Game 4 of the Central League Climax Series' final stage, scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed until Sunday due to the approaching typhoon. Photo: KYODO
national

Typhoon threatens to disrupt public transport in Japan over weekend

0 Comments
TOKYO

Train operators and airlines said Thursday they are planning to or may suspend their services in eastern and western Japan this weekend, as a powerful typhoon is expected to hit the country.

East Japan Railway Co said its bullet and local train services in eastern and northeastern Japan are expected to be halted on Saturday and Sunday, as Typhoon Hagibis is feared to make landfall in the Kinki region in western Japan during the two days.

The company said it will release more details on Friday, such as how long and what lines will be affected, in English, Chinese and Korean on its website and its Twitter account.

Central Japan Railway Co. said it plans to halt all sections of its Tokaido Shinkansen Line between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka stations before Saturday noon, while West Japan Railway Co said it could suspend some sections of the Sanyo Shinkansen Line, possibly between Shin-Osaka and Okayama stations.

All Nippon Airways Co and Japan Airlines Co said they have canceled most of their flights in eastern and western Japan for Saturday.

East Japan Railway decided to make the early announcement given that the typhoon is projected to coincide with Rugby World Cup games and many other events, including weddings and school sports festivals, planned over the three-day weekend through Monday, according to the officials.

As of 9 p.m. Thursday, the season's 19th typhoon was traveling north-northwest, around 380 kilometers west-southwest of Chichijima Island in the Pacific off Tokyo at a speed of 20 km per hour.

It had an atmospheric pressure of 920 hectopascals at its center and was packing winds of up to 252 kph.

When a typhoon hit the metropolitan area in September last year, JR East announced a potential suspension of its schedule only eight hours beforehand, resulting in many people going to stations without knowing about possible cancellations.

Last month, it warned of a potential service suspension at noon on the day before Typhoon Faxai made landfall in Tokyo's neighboring Chiba Prefecture.

The subsequent disruptions affecting millions of commuters prompted the company to improve its website and response steps.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 41, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Design

Yokai (Monster) Street

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

2019 Rugby World Cup

A Gourmet Guide to Yokohama West Gate

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Getting Screened For Breast Cancer in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What Do Japanese People Think About Japan’s Return to Commercial Whaling?

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Sex Isn’t Fun Anymore!”

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Jozankei Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining