Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo taken from a Kyodo News helicopter on July 26, 2018, shows smoke rising from a building under construction in Tama, Tokyo, after a fire broke out earlier in the day injuring dozens of people. Photo: Kyodo
national

5 die, 40 injured in fire at construction site in Tokyo suburbs

3 Comments
TOKYO

Five people died and around 40 were injured Thursday after a fire broke out at a construction site in suburban Tokyo and smoke engulfed workers.

One of the five died after failing to escape from the basement of the building that was under construction in the city of Tama. Of the injured, about 30 were in a serious condition, according to the Tokyo Fire Department.

About 320 workers were at the construction site of the seven-story structure, with three stories above ground and four underground. Insulation material seems to have caught fire after sparks were created when workers were cutting steel frames in the third basement level, police said.

The fire brigade, which received an emergency call at around 1:50 p.m., said about 5,000 square meters of the 17,500 square meters of total floor space of the building was damaged. The blaze was nearly extinguished about six hours later.

Construction of the building started in October 2016 and was scheduled to finish this September, according to Hazama Ando Corp., the project general manager.

Workers who escaped from the site recalled how scared they were after being engulfed in black smoke.

A 20-year-old man working on the second floor of the building said he learned about the fire following a call from his boss. He ran without knowing exactly where the exit was.

"I came across many dead ends. I'm glad that I survived," he said.

A 26-year-old electrical engineer who escaped from the third basement level said he headed in the direction of voices as the smoke blocked his view. Another worker, also 26, said he saw many people screaming "Help!" on the scaffolding around the building.

In Tokyo, around 100 to 200 fires occur at construction sites every year. Welding or melt-cutting work, cigarette butts and arson are often the cause of the fires, according to the fire department.

In Thursday's blaze, workers were using acetylene gas torches to cut steel frames, the police said, adding that sparks created during the work apparently set fire to nearby urethane material.

Urethane is often used as insulation material in homes and buildings.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

3 Comments
Login to comment

In Tokyo, around 100 to 200 fires occur at construction sites every year. Welding or melt-cutting work, cigarette butts and arson are often the cause of the fires, according to the fire department.

In Thursday's blaze, workers were using acetylene gas torches to cut steel frames, the police said, adding that sparks created during the work apparently set fire to nearby urethane material.

Urethane is often used as insulation material in homes and buildings.

Sounds like poor construction standards and safety practices

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Sad to hear. RIP.

Hopefully this will come with new safety measures.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

In Tokyo, around 100 to 200 fires occur at construction sites every year. Welding or melt-cutting work, cigarette butts and arson are often the cause of the fires, according to the fire department.

Not something commonly reported here. That is a hell of a lot of fires if you ask me. Too many in fact, and sounds like the inspectors and job site managers are being negligent in their jobs too!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo