Japan to evacuate citizens from virus-hit Wuhan

Japan will help all its citizens wishing to travel back to the country from the central Chinese city of Wuhan amid a deadly outbreak of coronavirus, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Sunday.
Abe told reporters that the government will arrange a charter flight or other means to bring them back from the city, where the new virus was first identified. It has killed at least 56 people in China and infected more than 2,000 globally.
"As soon as adjustments with the Chinese government get done, I will pursue all means, including a charter plane, and realize the return of all applicants," Abe said at his official residence.
As of Friday, there were about 710 Japanese citizens in Wuhan, a city of 11 million that has been on virtual lockdown, according to the Japanese government.
The government conducted a survey over the weekend on how many Japanese wish to return, and has so far been able to reach about 430 citizens, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters.
Motegi said he spoke on the phone with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and asked for cooperation on the evacuation.
The announcement came as other countries, including the United States and South Korea, have been negotiating with Chinese authorities to evacuate their citizens from the capital of Hubei Province.
The Japanese government intends to enable all Japanese nationals wishing to return home to do so not only from Wuhan but from the entire Hubei Province, according to a source at the Japanese Embassy in China.
On Sunday, Japan's health ministry said a fourth case of the virus has been confirmed in the country.
The patient is a man in his 40s who arrived in Japan on Wednesday as a tourist from Wuhan, the ministry said, adding he is in a stable condition.
The man is said to have had no symptoms at the time of arrival, but developed a fever on Thursday and went to see a doctor the following day in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, according to the ministry.
The man was hospitalized in the prefecture and later tested positive for the virus, it said, adding he is said to have worn a mask while traveling.
Meanwhile, Motegi said it was not yet clear whether a Japanese national hospitalized in Wuhan with severe pneumonia had been infected with the virus.© KYODO
sensei258
That's a great idea, not! I know, why don't we all go to Wuhan and help them pack their bags.
sensei258
WTH would you want to transport a load of possibly exposed and or ill people from the center of the outbreak and plant them in a petri dish known as Tokyo? How about just making them stay in their hotels for a week or two. Like mr. Spock said the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few
KnowBetter
The problem with sending an aircraft over to get them is first it will need to make at least two trips because of the total number of Japanese there that might wish to leave. This means you will most likely need two complete sets of crew unless they manage to turn the aircraft around fast enough that they can do both flights back to back but that will really be pushing it. Each flight leg is around 4 hours gate to gate with no wait priority. You still need to load all PAX and then unload two times plus all their luggage and fuel the aircraft on the return. So now what about that flight and cabin crew? What about the baggage handlers dealing with their luggage? What about the extra medical staff that will be required on board that flying Petri dish? Then what are they going to do with that aircraft afterwards because at minimum, we know that the virus can live on things like door knobs for at least 24 hours? What about places where someone who might be ill will be festering in for 3.5 to 4 hours? Then will everyone be put in quarantine for at least a week up to two which can be the incubation period? Many issues not answered in this article.
Disillusioned
I guess it's the right thing to do, but lets' just hope they don't bring the virus with them.
kurisupisu
As long as they get to reside with Shinzo for a few weeks..?