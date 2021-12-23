Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

1st community spread of Omicron virus variant in Tokyo confirmed

0 Comments
TOKYO

The first case of community transmission of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been reported in Tokyo, the metropolitan government said Friday, making the capital the latest area to confirm the spread of the highly contagious strain.

A doctor at a clinic in the capital with no history of recent travel overseas was confirmed to be infected with the variant through an unknown route, it said.

The case in Tokyo follows those reported in the western prefectures of Osaka and Kyoto.

The metropolitan government has classified five people as close contacts of the doctor, who has been hospitalized. The five have all tested negative for the virus, it said.

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike told a press conference that the doctor had worn a face mask and face guard at work, and that patients at the clinic had not come into close contact with the doctor.

The Tokyo government on Friday also confirmed three other cases of the variant, apart from the doctor. All three people had a history of overseas travel.

Koike said Tokyo will conduct free COVID-19 tests from Saturday amid growing worries over the variant. It is planning to conduct 30,000 tests per day for those wishing to be tested at 180 locations in the capital, she added.

In Kyoto, the prefectural government said Friday that three people had been infected with the variant through unknown routes, bringing the total number of cases of community transmission in the western prefecture to four.

Cases of community transmission of the variant were first reported in Osaka Prefecture on Wednesday.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

Why is the doc hospitalized? What are his symptoms?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Not to be off topic but it is the festival season after all. I look to the new year with positivity. No one likes the tyrannical Chinese government and finally, concrete alliances have been made addressing this matter. They will have to pull it in from here and join the world again. And after a few bumps on the road, the general consensus is that the pandemic is soon finally over too. If those things aren’t something to bring some joy, I don’t know what is. Happy Christmas.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Why do they keep insisting on hospitalizing these early omicron cases if symptoms are not severe?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Finding the Perfect Present for Your Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

6 Cool Jobs in Japan if You Have Better-Than Average Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

From Head to Toe: The Fluffiest Loungewear for Winter

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

Recipe: Healthy White Christmas

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Christmas Dining: Tokyo’s Best Restaurants For The Holiday Season

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

8 Winter Towns in Japan that Feel Like the North Pole

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #160: The Kanji of the Year is Gold

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Christmas Movies to Watch this Holiday Season

GaijinPot Blog