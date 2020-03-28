Abe warns Japanese to prepare for prolonged coronavirus battle

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Saturday the fight against the globally spreading coronavirus will be prolonged, while calling for heightened vigilance against the surge in COVID-19 cases in Japan.
Speaking at a press conference at his office, Abe also pledged to compile the "boldest-ever" stimulus package to address the economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak, including cash handouts to underpin household spending.
The size of the stimulus will be larger than the emergency package the government put together in the global financial crisis following the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, Abe said.
The prime minister said Japan is hanging on but that the situation did not yet requite a state of emergency declaration. He said the government plans to approve the drug Avigan that has proved helpful in treatment of some cases.
Editor's note: Story will be updated shortly.© KYODO
23 Comments
Login to comment
rimno
Right.
And we are holding olympics next year.
Yay.
Hanakawa
Japan is lucky to have Abe as a leader. He makes the right decisions in these tough uncertain times.
John Beara
Oh it's ok... my company already fired 120 people. Eveything is under control
Brandon
Did anyone see how the reporters were seated? There was no spacing between them at all. They can’t even do that right at the conference talking about measures to minimize spreading. What a joke.
smithinjapan
Especially since he plans to take no new measures against it, nor increase testing significantly.
DaDude
SHOW ME THE MONEY!!! lol
Pukey2
Yeah, prolonged, because YOU put the Olympics at the top of your list of priorities and held out for as long as possible. Half of me thinks the Olympics deserved to be cancelled because of the way he and his posse have acted!
brandon:
I don't know whether it's because the average Japanese knows little about what precautions are being taken around the world. As someone who is keeping an eye on what's happening in other countries, including my own and those where other relatives live (they're all affected), even I am trying not to get too close to people in the supermarkets, even though it's difficult. I can avoid walking up too close to the person in front of me in the line, but I can't stop people breathing behind my neck. Thank god I don't need public transport in my everyday life.
marcelito
Speaking at a press conference at his office, Abe also pledged to compile the "boldest-ever" stimulus package to address the economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak,
How about you start making decisions ' boldest ever ' to adress the criminal lack of testing and disregard for the average Japanese Taro & Keiko,s welfare until now Shinzo?
Every decision is made way too late after too many unnecessary meetings and its mainly half baked copy of what other nations have done.
Mirai Hayashi
He sure said a whole lot of nothing
shogun36
So, no news at all here. That's great. Do we get a hot dog with all of this?
Cameron
This is simply all too late. Oh dear. We are all in for one hell of a ride.
Fuzzy
I think it's safe to assume the average Japanese person knows very little about what other countries are doing. It's certainly not being reported much in the Japanese media that I've seen at least. What's even more concerning is it would appear the J-Gov are also oblivious to what other countries are doing or have done. There is a wealth of information out there as to what is working and not working.
noma467@gmail.com
Reporters are sitting close without wearing masks.
tamanegi
At a local city hall in Osaka yesterday I was helping a friend get some tax documents and the only information/guidelines regarding Coronavirus I could see displayed was a poster asking if I visited Wuhan or Hubei province in China in the last two weeks and a phone number to call if I had and was feeling flu like symptoms.
Pukey2
tamanegi:
Unbelievable. They need to update themselves by two months, at the very least. They could also add, have you visited a Japanese hotspot recently?
expat
When is Abe going to address the nation, together with the Minister of Health? Has the government offered any concrete advise to citizens about how to protect themselves?
kurisupisu
Like this package should have been rolled out already!
The economic fallout will be huge!
However, Japan is not seeing a large number of deaths here (at least not here in Kansai)
I know more than a few medical staff and they would be saying if they had.
Yes, the spread is frightening and concerning outside the country but while cases are up in Japan,deaths are nowhere like other countries.
Reckless
Things won't start rolling here unless bodies start piling up, which thankfully has not happened yet.
ganjaplant
Outrageous
ganjaplant
Btw...you heard it here first. Japan on lockdown for two weeks starting Tuesday/Wednesday next weekZ
Tokyo-m
... and no action whatsoever.
Tom
Well since he isn't going to be wearing his mario suit anytime soon, might a well get back to work. He only cared about the Olympics. Pathetic little man.
Ah_so
Luckily. But with coronavirus it is a case of plan for the worst, hope for the best.
There are still idiots out there downplaying the risk of this thing, through a heady mixture of an inability to understand statistics and blind obstinacy. They are going for the best and only willing to plan for the best.
If billion people catch this over the next year, that's a minimum of 10m dead. We are looking at something like the Spanish flu.
Northernlife
Ok Shinzo..ok
gogogo
Should have done this a month ago