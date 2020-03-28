Abe warns Japanese to prepare for prolonged coronavirus battle

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at a news conference about the coronavirus situation in Japan at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo on Saturday night.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Saturday the fight against the globally spreading coronavirus will be prolonged, while calling for heightened vigilance against the surge in COVID-19 cases in Japan.

Speaking at a press conference at his office, Abe also pledged to compile the "boldest-ever" stimulus package to address the economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak, including cash handouts to underpin household spending.

The size of the stimulus will be larger than the emergency package the government put together in the global financial crisis following the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, Abe said.

The prime minister said Japan is hanging on but that the situation did not yet requite a state of emergency declaration. He said the government plans to approve the drug Avigan that has proved helpful in treatment of some cases.

