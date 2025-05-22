All Tokyo loop line services suspended from Friday's 1st trains

JR East is suspending all loop train services in downtown Tokyo from Friday's earliest runs in order to check equipment related to power supply to carriages following a problem that led to the cancellation of many Yamanote Line trains on Thursday night.

Service on the Keihin-Tohoku Line is also suspended in a section near the busy loop train after an abnormality was detected at a power line-related facility near Shimbashi Station, the operator said.

JR East said it may begin running the services later in the morning.

According to the company, a total of 35 trains on Yamanote's outer loop were canceled Thursday night, affecting some 52,000 passengers, after problems were found with some trains' pantographs, the apparatus that connects carriages to overhead power lines.

