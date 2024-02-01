ANA planes collide at Osaka airport; no one hurt

Two All Nippon Airways airplanes experienced a minor collision on Thursday at an airport straddling Osaka and Hyogo prefectures in western Japan, but none of the passengers or crew was injured, the airport operator said.
The incident happened at around 10:10 a.m. at the domestic terminal of Itami airport, according to Kansai Airports.© KYODO
2 Comments
Login to comment
Mike_Oxlong
This is getting all too common.
Paul Spira
Okay, now few can argue there is something seriously going on with safety at Japanese airports and airlines.
This number of incidents in such a short time can not just be unfortunate coincidental.
A plane crash on the runway is extremely rare and only happened in one airport in the US more than 30 years ago until the collision in Handea.
Now another luckily less serious collision?! This is not normal. There are many airports int he world where two planes have never even gotten close let alone make contact.
All flights must be reduced until a full national investigation is undertaken before we have another serious crash and more lives are lost.