Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Workers help travelers fill out an electronic declaration of their COVID-19 health status in the international arrivals area at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, on Monday. Photo: AP/Mark Schiefelbein
national

China suspends visa issuance to Japanese travelers, industry sources say

2 Comments
BEIJING

China has suspended issuing visas to Japanese travelers, several travel industry sources said Tuesday, after Beijing threatened to take countermeasures against countries that introduced tighter COVID-19 entry restrictions for travelers from China.

The visa suspension, which was notified to travel agencies in Japan, came as the Chinese Embassy in South Korea announced earlier in the day that similar measures for South Korean visitors would be in effect "until discriminatory entry restrictions against China are lifted."

Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Tuesday that China "firmly opposes the discriminatory entry restrictions in disregard of scientific facts" adopted by a few countries and takes reciprocal measures.

The spokesman called on relevant countries not to take the opportunity to "engage in political manipulation" and "affect normal personnel exchanges and cooperation" between China and those nations.

Besides Japan and South Korea, several other countries, including the United States, Britain, France, Italy and Spain, have also stepped up border controls for travelers from China.

As Beijing reopened its borders and abandoned quarantine measures on Sunday, Japan further tightened its border controls for travelers from mainland China, requiring proof of a negative COVID-19 test before departure amid a surge of cases in the neighboring country.

From Thursday, Japan will include travelers flying directly from Macau to rules on entries from China, which require showing proof of a negative COVID test pre-departure.

A travel agency in Tokyo said it could not apply for almost any type of Chinese visa after receiving the notification. Reservations for visa procedures became unavailable Tuesday through the Chinese Visa Application Service Center website.

The latest step is thought to affect Japanese business operations in China, with workers unable to travel from Japan.

The Chinese Embassy in South Korea said the issuance of short-term visas for South Korean citizens to China for purposes such as business, tourism, medical treatment and transit has been halted due to an instruction from the Chinese government.

On Tuesday, a South Korean Foreign Ministry official expressed regret over the visa suspension.

On Monday, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang expressed concerns about South Korea's tighter border controls for arrivals from China during telephone talks with his South Korean counterpart Park Jin and voiced hope that Seoul would uphold "an objective and scientific attitude," according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Article title is misleading:

Foreign residents of Japan can't get visas either, as they've outright stopped processing applications originating in Japan, no matter the applicant nationality.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Japan's covid case still high now is quarter millions of new cases, while Japan pointing China need to do PCR because China riskier.

https://japantoday.com/category/national/Japan-reports-245-542-new-coronavirus-cases

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

They're acting like the playground bully that got punched in the face and doesn't want to play anymore.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Good! Nobody needs to go to China!!!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I'm sure Japan and S Korea are now regretting their decision to monitor and control the influx of potentially dangerous travellers, from a zone where the government has consistently demonstrated mishandling of the covid situation.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Who’s signing up to visit China?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Dear Chinese government, there are no discriminatory entry restrictions against China. Full stop.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japan Travel 101: Your First Trip in 2023

GaijinPot Blog

events

Happy New Year To Our Readers

Savvy Tokyo

Events

5 More Things in Japan Gone for Good

GaijinPot Blog

Osechi Ryori: The Hidden Meanings Behind Japanese New Year Food

Savvy Tokyo

Frosty Petals: Introducing Five Japanese Winter Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo/Yokohama: The Keihin-Tohoku Line

GaijinPot Blog

The Savvy Tokyo Guide to Marriage in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How to Save Money While Traveling Around Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Best Museums in Japan for Fashion Lovers

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 9-15

Savvy Tokyo

Recipe: Amazake Purin For The Japanese New Year

Savvy Tokyo