China suspends visa issuance to Japanese travelers, industry sources say

Workers help travelers fill out an electronic declaration of their COVID-19 health status in the international arrivals area at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, on Monday.

China has suspended issuing visas to Japanese travelers, several travel industry sources said Tuesday, after Beijing threatened to take countermeasures against countries that introduced tighter COVID-19 entry restrictions for travelers from China.

The visa suspension, which was notified to travel agencies in Japan, came as the Chinese Embassy in South Korea announced earlier in the day that similar measures for South Korean visitors would be in effect "until discriminatory entry restrictions against China are lifted."

Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Tuesday that China "firmly opposes the discriminatory entry restrictions in disregard of scientific facts" adopted by a few countries and takes reciprocal measures.

The spokesman called on relevant countries not to take the opportunity to "engage in political manipulation" and "affect normal personnel exchanges and cooperation" between China and those nations.

Besides Japan and South Korea, several other countries, including the United States, Britain, France, Italy and Spain, have also stepped up border controls for travelers from China.

As Beijing reopened its borders and abandoned quarantine measures on Sunday, Japan further tightened its border controls for travelers from mainland China, requiring proof of a negative COVID-19 test before departure amid a surge of cases in the neighboring country.

From Thursday, Japan will include travelers flying directly from Macau to rules on entries from China, which require showing proof of a negative COVID test pre-departure.

A travel agency in Tokyo said it could not apply for almost any type of Chinese visa after receiving the notification. Reservations for visa procedures became unavailable Tuesday through the Chinese Visa Application Service Center website.

The latest step is thought to affect Japanese business operations in China, with workers unable to travel from Japan.

The Chinese Embassy in South Korea said the issuance of short-term visas for South Korean citizens to China for purposes such as business, tourism, medical treatment and transit has been halted due to an instruction from the Chinese government.

On Tuesday, a South Korean Foreign Ministry official expressed regret over the visa suspension.

On Monday, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang expressed concerns about South Korea's tighter border controls for arrivals from China during telephone talks with his South Korean counterpart Park Jin and voiced hope that Seoul would uphold "an objective and scientific attitude," according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

