Chinese-fired ballistic missiles fall into Japan's EEZ: gov't

Five ballistic missiles fired by the Chinese military fell into Japan's exclusive economic zone on Thursday, the Japanese government said, with Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi demanding that China "immediately stop" the live-fire military drill near Taiwan.
The missiles fell in the EEZ part of a Chinese-designated training area southwest of Hateruma Island in the southern prefecture of Okinawa, marking the first time that Chinese ballistic missiles have dropped within the waters, the government said.
China is holding drills around Taiwan to protest U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan earlier this week, including a four-day exercise that began Thursday in six areas encircling the self-governed island.
"This is a grave issue that concerns our country's national security and the safety of the people," Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said at a hastily called news conference, calling China's move "extremely coercive."
The Japanese government also lodged a diplomatic protest with the Chinese government.
Hateruma is close to Taiwan and other islands such as Yonaguni and the Senkakus in the East China Sea.
The westernmost Japanese island of Yonaguni is a critical defense line for Japan's Self-Defense Forces, while the Senkaku Islands, administered by Tokyo but claimed by Beijing, are at the heart of bilateral friction.
According to the Defense Ministry, of the nine ballistic missiles launched by China on Thursday afternoon, five fell within the Japanese EEZ. The closest one came to Japanese territory was about 80 kilometers north-northwest of Yonaguni.
The nine missiles flew somewhere between 350 km to 700 km after being launched from inland China and the coastal provinces of Fujian and Zhejiang, including four that likely crossed over Taiwan, the ministry said.
Japan had expressed its grave concern about China's military drills in locations near Taiwan, saying that the area overlaps with the EEZ.
Hayashi's demand to Beijing over the live-fire military drill near Taiwan came as he spoke to reporters on the sidelines of foreign ministers meetings related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh.
Hayashi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a chat on the fringes agreed to strongly condemn China for its ballistic missile launches, the Japanese minister also said.
The drills came in response to Pelosi's visit to Taiwan earlier this week, which has angered China and led to a flare-up in cross-strait tensions.
The United States has said Pelosi's trip to the self-governed democratic Taiwan does not signal a change in U.S. policy on the island.© KYODO
OssanAmerica
This goes to show that any attempt by China to take Taiwan by military force is going to have a direct effect on Japan strategically. Possibly the entire region.
China needs to stand down from it's bellicose threats and behavior. Giving the world Covid wasn't enough?
marc laden
If Trump were the president China would not dare to do this. Unfortunately we have a old puppet in our white house. We need to regain the lost respect and trust our nation had .
nero
Classic American move. They did something, left for home, other people suffer the consequence.
Toshihiro
If any of these missiles even accidentally struck a civilian or even a government Japanese vessel, I wonder if Tokyo would take this lying down?
Joemusic1980
Blame the U.S.A for other countries actions in 3.2.1
marc laden
Pelosi's visit to Taiwan is political stunt. As Biden"s policy and popularity is low as nearing to zero......... The nation is going to hell. Now 82 year old Pelosi is acting like she is better than Biden. ha ha ha.. What a joke...
He Drama is very clear... Instead of focusing the grave problems in the nation.. She wants to divert the attention to China. And Fake media the true warriors of Pelosi die hard fans of Biden puppet is doing their job as their best.
These kind of tactics is the only thing which they can do to win an election. Not the policy or vision or action.
Blind followers and worshippers are so happy to praise the stupidity of their masters ..
Ukraine war did not bring the result as they have expected. US citizens are much clever than before.
Now they need a war with China to win the house election in November. And to divert the gas price and inflation and economic problems which are going to kill the nation.
This the dirty politics of weak and failed leaders as we see in the under democratic nation.
Shame to see it USA.
Michael Machida
China is having a poopy party.
CarlosTakanakana
No imagine if Japan or the US fired into China's EEZ... what do you think the easily offended thin-skinned CCP would do?