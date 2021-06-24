Emperor appears concerned Olympics could spread COVID: official

Emperor Naruhito is believed to be "concerned" that the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics could cause a further increase in coronavirus cases, the head of the Imperial Household Agency said Thursday.
"His majesty is very worried about the current infection situation of the COVID-19 disease," Yasuhiko Nishimura, grand steward of the agency, said at a press conference.
"I suppose that the emperor is concerned that while there are voices of anxiety among the public, the holding (of the games) may lead to the expansion of infections," Nishimura said.
The remarks came a day after Tokyo marked one month until the start of the Olympics. Unease over the potential health risks of holding the games amid a pandemic remains strong among many people in Japan, despite repeated pledges by the government and other organizers to stage the global sporting extravaganza safely.
A third COVID-19 state of emergency in Tokyo from late April ended on Sunday. However, there are already signs of a rebound in infections, with the capital on Wednesday reporting 619 new infections -- the highest single-day spike in about a month.
A number of influential infectious disease experts have also warned of a possible resurgence of the virus before or after the Olympics begin on July 23.© KYODO
13 Comments
Asiaman7
Aw, that’s so sweet. The emperor’s aid has opined that the emperor might have feelings of concern. You can only love a man of empathy.
Sven Asai
Of course, noble people are highest educated and very wise. So one can only come to this and not any other conclusion. Nowadays (for many decades) it of course lacks everywhere of executive power. That’s why the world looks like it looks and develops into all possible wrong directions, strictly ‘avoiding’ the right path. Remains only to publish concerns or give some points of views and inspiration for a change in direction. It’s often useless, but the more necessary than ever before.
Monty
I believe the emperor is concerned
What does this mean?
Is he concerned or not?
klausdorth
Well spoken, using an emperor-like wording!
When he says "concerned" and "might" it actually tells you something else.
But who will listen to him. Those times are long gone.
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
I wish he'd come out and unequivocally state, "Yo, cancel those damn Olympics or I am so done with you people!"
Noblesse oblige and all that.
Fighto!
If true, The Emperor is right. Hosting an event with over 100,000 people from all areas of the globe, some unvaccinated, others unknowingly carrying the virus, staying at dozens of different hotels around Japan, certainly does have the potential to greatly increase infections.
Plus the majority of Japanese people DON'T WANT IT.
But expect the usual pro-IOC mob to decry him as being "negative", "Anti-Japanese" and so on.
zichi
Really? How so?
bokuda
It's about time for the Emperor to make a public statement, or appearance, or a sign... it's been years of silence already.
Last Olympics he was all over the TV and on all events.
blvtzpk
The rest of the article is more revealing…
gakinotsukai
such an archaic system where an emperor says one thing, a PM another and local governors acting differently
therougou
Last Olympics he wasn't even emperor yet.
Ascissor
Suiko Tenno wouldn't have let the games go ahead, I can tell you that twice.
therougou
Yes, revealing that he was worried about COVID-19 in general, and said nothing of the Olympics. So now the media is speculating on what the emperor thinks about the games.
Yubaru
Since the Emperor, by tradition, stays away from making any direct comments about the governing policies of the PM, this is a relatively strong statement stating, in laymen's terms, "Hey Suga, STOP already with holding the games! The people come first!"