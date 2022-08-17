Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Hanae Mori, renowned Japanese fashion designer, dies at 96

0 Comments
TOKYO

Pioneering Japanese fashion designer Hanae Mori, who gained international acclaim for her designs themed on "East meets West," died on Aug 11 at her Tokyo home, her office said Thursday. She was 96.

The fashion trailblazer, known for her butterfly motifs, became the first Japanese person to be listed as an official "haute couture" designer in Paris in 1977. Mori presented her collections for decades in Japan and abroad until retiring from the runway in 2004.

Mori's career included designing a white gown for Japanese Empress Masako to wear during a wedding parade in 1993. She also created costumes for hundreds of Japanese movies in the 1950s.

Born in Shimane Prefecture in 1926, Mori moved to Tokyo with her family and graduated from Tokyo Woman's Christian University.

After opening her first atelier as a dressmaker in Tokyo's Shinjuku district at the age of 25, she held her first overseas fashion show in 1965 in New York where she garnered attention for fusing traditional Japanese kimono designs into a dress.

In July 2004, Mori held her last fashion show in Paris. But even after retiring from the forefront of the fashion business, she created costumes for an opera in her 90s.

She was honored in 1988 by the Japanese government with the Medal with Purple Ribbon, an honor bestowed on those who have made contributions to academic and artistic developments.

In 2002, she was awarded the Legion of Honor, France's most prestigious decoration, in the rank of officer.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

Just a few days after Ise Miyake. A page is turned. RIP

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Way ahead of her time. She was very talented.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Splash Into Summer with The Best Waterslides in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Shiso Therapy Roads

GaijinPot Travel

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Heat Stroke in Japan: What to Do and How to Avoid It

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Down the Well: The Real Ghost Story That Inspired ‘Ringu’

GaijinPot Blog

5 Jobs in Japan to Meet the Right People for August

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo Cafes With Free WiFi

Savvy Tokyo

Swimwear Shopping in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

5 MORE Delicious Hokkaido Foods in Japan

GaijinPot Blog