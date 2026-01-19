 Japan Today
national

Helicopter carrying 3 goes missing near Mount Aso in southwest Japan

KUMAMOTO

A sightseeing helicopter went missing around noon Tuesday near the summit of Mount Aso in Kumamoto Prefecture, local firefighters and other sources said.

Two passengers from Taiwan and a pilot were believed to be aboard the helicopter that departed at 10:52 a.m. from the Aso Cuddly Dominion zoo. Contact was lost at around 11 a.m., according to the operator.

The helicopter was on its third sightseeing flight of the day when it went missing, and no abnormalities had been reported during the first two flights, the operator said.

The zoo offers panoramic helicopter rides over the area, which is famed for its volcanic landscapes.

