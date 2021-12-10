Japan confirms 8 more cases of Omicron variant infection

Japan has confirmed eight more cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, a government official said Friday, bringing the total number of infections by the new strain in the country to 12.
All eight entered Japan from abroad from late November to early this month, the official said.
Japan announced its first case of the new variant on Nov 30.
The World Health Organization has warned the Omicron variant, which has been confirmed in many other parts of the world, could be more transmissible than previous strains of the virus or be able to evade immunity provided by vaccines.© KYODO
Good
Omicron has tripled!
Monty
Just infected or also sick, seriously sick, hospitalized?
Fully vaccinated or not?
I hope we will get these information in the later update.
R. T.
Those who are leaving for the holidays, expect to stay out until 2024.
prionking
And how many are actually sick beyond a bit of discomfort?
If what's happening with omicron overseas is true, this is barely a breeze in a teacup.
Nothing worth locking down or introducing vaccine passports for, like the UK is doing as a distraction for BoJo's lies.
FYI
No information. Where was it found? At the airport? In the community?
Simian Lane
With so much distraction, lies, and censorship, all over the internet, the key is to be a happy donkey on the lawn. Well fed, and entertaining when the carrot is waved, when omicron rears it’s ugly head.