Japan confirms 8 more cases of Omicron variant infection

Passengers sit and wait for their turns during their coronavirus precaution quarantine process after arriving at Narita International Airport in Narita earlier this month.

Japan has confirmed eight more cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, a government official said Friday, bringing the total number of infections by the new strain in the country to 12.

All eight entered Japan from abroad from late November to early this month, the official said.

Japan announced its first case of the new variant on Nov 30.

The World Health Organization has warned the Omicron variant, which has been confirmed in many other parts of the world, could be more transmissible than previous strains of the virus or be able to evade immunity provided by vaccines.

© KYODO