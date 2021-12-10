Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Passengers sit and wait for their turns during their coronavirus precaution quarantine process after arriving at Narita International Airport in Narita earlier this month. Photo: AP/Hiro Komae
national

Japan confirms 8 more cases of Omicron variant infection

6 Comments
TOKYO

Japan has confirmed eight more cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, a government official said Friday, bringing the total number of infections by the new strain in the country to 12.

All eight entered Japan from abroad from late November to early this month, the official said.

Japan announced its first case of the new variant on Nov 30.

The World Health Organization has warned the Omicron variant, which has been confirmed in many other parts of the world, could be more transmissible than previous strains of the virus or be able to evade immunity provided by vaccines.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

6 Comments
Login to comment

Omicron has tripled!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Just infected or also sick, seriously sick, hospitalized?

Fully vaccinated or not?

I hope we will get these information in the later update.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Those who are leaving for the holidays, expect to stay out until 2024.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

And how many are actually sick beyond a bit of discomfort?

If what's happening with omicron overseas is true, this is barely a breeze in a teacup.

Nothing worth locking down or introducing vaccine passports for, like the UK is doing as a distraction for BoJo's lies.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

No information. Where was it found? At the airport? In the community?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

With so much distraction, lies, and censorship, all over the internet, the key is to be a happy donkey on the lawn. Well fed, and entertaining when the carrot is waved, when omicron rears it’s ugly head.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Best Winter Illuminations 2021-2022

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

100 Yen Shop Craft: Holiday Wreath

Savvy Tokyo

From Japan with Love: A Guide to Japanese Christmas Cards

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

What It’s Like Working in an Izakaya in Hokkaido 

GaijinPot Blog

School Events

2021 Winter Events at Laurus International School

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #158: Potato Snacks Shrink in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Yakushima: Exploring Japan’s World Heritage Destination from a Different Perspective

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Celebrate Motherhood and New Life with Kimono Maternity and Newborn Photography

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Ho, Ho, Hotei: The Japanese Santa Claus

GaijinPot Blog