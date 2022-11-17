Tokyo court orders 2 to pay ¥500 mil over 'fast movie' uploads

The Tokyo District Court on Thursday ordered a man and woman to pay 500 million yen in damages to 13 major film production companies for uploading minutes-long, edited versions of their films known as "fast movies" on YouTube without permission.
The court awarded the plaintiffs, including Toho Co, Shochiku Co and Toei Co, the full amount they had demanded in giving the first court decision in Japan concerning damages for unauthorized uploading of such types of edited films.
According to the ruling, the pair in their 20s edited and posted the videos from the beginning of 2020 to October that year and earned at least 7 million yen in advertising revenue, an amount far smaller than the damages approved in the ruling.
Regarding the court's decision to order the payment of a large sum of damages, lawyer for the plaintiffs Hiroyuki Nakajima told a press conference it was a "significant deterrent against future cases of copyright infringement," and added it was "meaningful" that the film companies had come together to obtain a payout of its scale.
The defendants were already convicted of violating the copyright law by the Sendai District Court in November last year. The court said the films, which are typically shortened to around 10 minutes, contained narrations about the movies' plots.
They did not contest the legality of their actions in the civil case at the Tokyo court.
According to the plaintiffs, the defendants illegally edited and uploaded 54 films, including "Shin Godzilla," the Oscar-winning drama "Departures" and the horror movie "Cold Fish," which were then viewed more than 10 million times.
The companies determined the damages by basing it on the price the viewers would have had to pay to watch the official versions of the films online and decided the monetary value was 200 yen per view. While the total amounted to around 2 billion yen in their assessment, they claimed only a portion.© KYODO
dagon
Absurd and another example of the corporate controlled Japanese courts.
Corporate negligence causing death and injury, bribery and graft do not even get such fines.
Of course the defendants are YouTube geeks and not proud members of Japan Inc.
There are a billion story recap videos on Youtube.
Chabbawanga
These companies are desperately trying to scratch together whatever pennies they can. With the exception of a couple of blockbuster kids movies, Japan hasnt put out a decent movie in decades.
Sanjinosebleed
cronyism at its best!
tora
In other words the prosecutors pulled the figure out of their a..
In this country, edit and upload a movie short (10 mins with original narration on the plot)and you're in deep water, but somebody with connections who rapes a young journlist pays a pittance; a politician who carries out brazen corruption gets to bow and offer and apology with a glint of a crocodile tear in their eye....
asdfghjkl
Disgusting. Shame on these movie companies. Shame on the court for allow such large payouts when real crime is largely unrewarded. Someone in the justice or political circles must have just got a nice increase in their savings.
virusrex
If your movie can be replaced by the "fast movie" videos and because of them you lose a ticket, then that speaks much more about the lack of quality of the movie than anything else.
theResident
Totally support this. It's theft, however you try to spin it.
I've never downloaded music or film for free. Artists deserve to be paid, and paid properly. This is what has led to the dearth of good quality film.
Don't care where you get your content from. Physical, Download or Stream. But pay for it.
You wouldn't do your job for free, would you?