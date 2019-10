Rain falls in the Shibuya district of Tokyo on Saturday afternoon.

Japan's weather agency on Saturday issued a special emergency warning for heavy rain over Typhoon Hagibis, taking an action allowed for rainfall with an expected level of intensity observed only once every few decades.

The warning, the highest on a one-to-five scale, applies to Tokyo and six other prefectures -- Gunma, Saitama, Kanagawa, Yamanashi, Nagano and Shizuoka, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

