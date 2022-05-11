Japan planning to allow 20,000 daily foreign arrivals in June

Japan's government is arranging to double the cap on arrivals from overseas to 20,000 people per day in June, government sources said Wednesday.
The relaxation is expected to go ahead following an examination of airport quarantine infrastructure and the state of domestic infections after Japan's Golden Week holidays that ended last Sunday.
Additionally, the government is considering accepting tourists by trialing small-scale tours as soon as this month, with an eye to expanding reception of foreign leisure travelers in stages.
Japan, which adopted the strictest pandemic border measures among Group of Seven nations, has been under pressure to reopen.
In late April, private-sector members of a government panel on economic and fiscal policy called for relaxing the daily foreign arrival cap and easing additional immigration procedures.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said during a London visit last week that Japan would review its COVID-19 measures "in stages" after consulting with public health experts, and bring them in line with other G7 nations.
The government closed Japan to all nonresident foreign visitors on Nov 30, 2021, in response to the emergence of the highly contagious Omicron variant. Since March 1, controls have been relaxed on entries for businesspeople, foreign students, technical intern trainees and others entering for non-tourism purposes.
The cap on foreign arrivals per day was raised from 3,500 since November to 5,000 on March 1, 7,000 on March 14 and to the current 10,000 on April 10.
In 2021, just 245,900 foreign visitors came to Japan -- the lowest figure since comparable data became available in 1964.© KYODO
Luis David Yanez
Still only 20% of what the average number of daily foreign visitors there were in December 2019, and they have not really opened borders as they said they would, just allowing next month for North Korea style heavily surveilled government sponsored tours.
Thunderbird2
How? I thought Japan was closed?
Jexan
Eliminate the arrival testing and pre departure testing requirements.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Thunderbird2
Japan has never been closed during the pandemic.
Restrictions yes.
Luis David Yanez
Most of those numbers are just reentries. The rest are diplomats, and special permissions approved by the Ministry of Justice, mostly under humanitarian grounds.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
The quasi reopening shuffling forward is painfully bothersome.
Sukoshi zutsu yo.
Rain Man
Imagine coming to Japan as a tourist only to be locked in a hotel for 3 days even though you’re fully vaccinated and healthy and then getting to do a strictly supervised bus tour lmao, no one is coming.
20,000 daily is going to help the new workers and students with visas enter much easier though, so it’s nice to see some kind of progress.
Seigi
OMG this is alarming! I am concerned for my safety and the health of the people in my city! Please pray that the medical facilities will not be overwhelmed during summer.
Coulda been
@ Seigi
The only thing that will overwhelm you in the summer is the humidity. Get a grip.
kurisupisu
Actually, I came twice-maybe a double count?
theResident
That number for 2021 is a bit of a misnomer as it included all NON Citizens - so mostly re entries. And as @kurisupisu says he would have been counted twice for sure. I know wives and children who came went several times. It sonly 673 people a day! -
@Rain Man - The 3 days in a hotel is LONG gone, as I'm sure you well know apart from 7 countries.
Algernon LaCroix
Some people's sarcasm detectors aren't working well today.
Fighto!
What is the obsession with getting back to what things were like in 2019? Ever spoken to residents of Kyoto - or any tourist area in Japan - about the impact of uncontrolled tourist growth? No, didnt think so.
theResident
@Fighto! I'm sure the good residents of Kyoto loved it at first . Now their city is about to go bankrupt.
kohakuebisu
I wish Kyodo used better translators. The original Japanese, which I had to look up, is 入国者, which I am fairly certain carries the meaning of Non-Japanese by nuance. Most "arrivals from overseas" will be Japanese, who also get the spit test for Covid. In terms of logistics at the airport, it is this testing that is the hassle, not the difference between handling Japanese and non Japanese passports.
I flew to Tokyo with Air France on April 19th. 90% of the plane was non-Japanese, but the vast majority of them did not enter Japan despite taking a Tokyo-bound flight. They were all let off first and went off through the "connections" corridor. They were simply using Narita as a hub airport, probably due to a lack of other flights to East Asia/Australasia through the usual channels like HK, Seoul, and Singapore. If many people currently flying to Tokyo are not entering the country, it begs the question of how do you cap the number of non-Japanese people coming here. You cannot do it with the number of seats on planes. The probable net result of this is that it is unlikely anything like 20,000 NJ people a day will enter the country, even if that number is officially allowed.
Rain Man
@theResident, very true! But we’re talking about tourists here. What’s the bet they want to enforce quarantine for them? Who knows really, but a way to kill the idea before it begins would be that! I mean a supervised tour like North Korea isn’t that much better either hahah.
Rodney
you are likely to catch and spread the virus if you are fully vaccinated because you feel you are safe. There is no “fully vaccinated”. while most vaccinated countries citizens have had 2 doses plus a booster, and vulnerable people are on the second booster, the CEO of Pzhizer states everybody should have the third booster because vaccines don’t fully work, but apparently lessen the effects.
both my brothers family and cousins family have had it. One during the two week quarantine in week one, the other four days after a school sports day. So no point having a 3 day quarantine.
because Japan has been limiting foreign we haven’t had time to get herd immunity from Omicron B.2 and new B.4. Or the dangerous Omicron Delta variant.
how can Japan test, quarantine and track 20000 entrants a day, who probably most can’t speak, read or write Japanese?
returning 10-day self-isolating Japanese and PRs is OK, but letting a load of mixed country tourists is not OK. We should watch what happens with NZ first.
even fully vaccinated Bill Gate is sick in 2 week isolation after being infected.
Rain Man
@Rodney, cool, I’ve had covid as well and it was a big fat nothing. Influenza was worse. I also agree there is no point in a quarantine and track in the slightest either - I just wouldn’t put it past Japan to try it lol.
ian
As usual, I'm just waiting to see what happens
Rain Man
Why watch NZ? Rest of the world has already done and guess what? They’re fine. My family is here, but I was happiest abroad earlier this year because those countries had already gotten back to normalcy and classed it as endemic - i.e., no one cares. Japan will get there eventually, and we’re beginning to see the signs. The inevitable tourists are coming, lol.
OssanAmerica
I said the same thing and the moderator deleted my post, lol.