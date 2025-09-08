Japan says 3 nationals detained in Hyundai U.S. plant raid

This image from video provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via DVIDS shows manufacturing plant employees waiting to have their legs shackled at the Hyundai Motor Group’s electric vehicle plant in Ellabell, Ga, on Sept 4.

Three Japanese were among the more than 470 workers detained in a recent immigration raid at a Hyundai Motor plant in the United States, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said Tuesday.

"We've confirmed that three Japanese are included in those detained," Iwaya said at a press conference, referring to the raid that took place in Georgia last week.

The minister refrained from giving details "to protect their privacy," while saying, "We'll try to come up with appropriate steps."

Editor: Story will be updated later.

