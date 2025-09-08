 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
This image from video provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via DVIDS shows manufacturing plant employees waiting to have their legs shackled at the Hyundai Motor Group’s electric vehicle plant in Ellabell, Ga, on Sept 4. Image: Corey Bullard/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP
national

Japan says 3 nationals detained in Hyundai U.S. plant raid

3 Comments
TOKYO

Three Japanese were among the more than 470 workers detained in a recent immigration raid at a Hyundai Motor plant in the United States, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said Tuesday.

"We've confirmed that three Japanese are included in those detained," Iwaya said at a press conference, referring to the raid that took place in Georgia last week.

The minister refrained from giving details "to protect their privacy," while saying, "We'll try to come up with appropriate steps."

Editor: Story will be updated later.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including property buying procedures, financing options and currently available properties. The webinar will be held on September 9, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

3 Comments
Login to comment

Will there be chants?—“Deport the illegals to Eswatini!”

Or will there be empathy—because they’re Japanese?

0 ( +2 / -2 )

MAGA Gestapo..

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Meantime the MAGA crowd is all, "They snuck across the border to do jobs at low pay so they could steal American jobs." Production at the factory -- which would have meant jobs for Americans -- will be delayed. And the US's reputation is in the dirt for putting handcuffs and shackles on businessmen from allied nations.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

How to Buy Concert Tickets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

10 Polite Japanese Phrases to Use at Work

GaijinPot Blog

Health

The Best Japanese Anti-Aging Skincare Products That Actually Work

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For September 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Getting The Birth Control (Oral Contraceptive) Pill in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Yokohama Doll Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Events

What’s On in Osaka: Can’t-Miss Events This Week Sept 1–7, 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Japan Isn’t a Personality: The Problem With ‘Main Character Expats’

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Exploring Japan’s All-Female Bands & Ensembles

Savvy Tokyo

Mama Kannon Temple (Ryuon-ji)

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Recycling Clothes in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Universities in Japan: Which One Is Right for You?

GaijinPot Blog