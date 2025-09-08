Japan says 3 nationals detained in Hyundai U.S. plant raid

Three Japanese were among the more than 470 workers detained in a recent immigration raid at a Hyundai Motor plant in the United States, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said Tuesday.
"We've confirmed that three Japanese are included in those detained," Iwaya said at a press conference, referring to the raid that took place in Georgia last week.
The minister refrained from giving details "to protect their privacy," while saying, "We'll try to come up with appropriate steps."
Editor: Story will be updated later.© KYODO
Carrie C
Will there be chants?—“Deport the illegals to Eswatini!”
Or will there be empathy—because they’re Japanese?
TokyoLiving
MAGA Gestapo..
BB
Meantime the MAGA crowd is all, "They snuck across the border to do jobs at low pay so they could steal American jobs." Production at the factory -- which would have meant jobs for Americans -- will be delayed. And the US's reputation is in the dirt for putting handcuffs and shackles on businessmen from allied nations.