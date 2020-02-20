Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Professor Kentaro Iwata, an infection control specialist at Kobe University Hospital, describes the conditions on board the Diamond Princess, in Kobe, on Wednesday. Photo: KENTARO IWATA/via REUTERS
national

Professor removes videos criticizing situation on virus-hit ship

TOKYO

A Japanese infectious diseases expert on Thursday removed videos criticizing the situation on the Diamond Princess, a coronavirus-hit cruise ship docked in Yokohama, from YouTube.

In a Twitter post, Kentaro Iwata, a professor at Kobe University Hospital, offered "a heartfelt apology" to those troubled by the videos, whose recordings in Japanese and English had garnered over 1.5 million and 300,000 views, respectively.

"The cruise ship was completely inadequate in terms of the infection control," he said in the video's English version. Iwata, who had inspected the situation on board Tuesday, indicated there was no distinction between infection zones and infection-free zones, calling the situation "chaotic."

In a press conference late Wednesday, health minister Katsunobu Kato rejected Iwata's criticisms.

Succumbing to Japanese government pressure to self-censor. For shame!

