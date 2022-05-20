Japan to allow 20,000 daily international arrivals from June

Passengers wait to be processed after arriving at Narita airport in Chiba Prefecture in March.

The government said Friday that Japan will double the cap on overseas arrivals to 20,000 people per day starting next month as it continues to ease border controls triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The government will also ease COVID-19 testing and quarantine rules, dividing countries and regions into three groups according to the infection situation.

Travelers from the group with the lowest infection rate will be exempt from testing upon arrival in Japan and quarantining at home, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said his government will further relax border controls to bring them in line with other Group of Seven nations in June.

Japan effectively closed its doors to nonresident foreign nationals to prevent a surge in infections driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus late last year.

In recent months, the government has gradually increased the number of people allowed to enter Japan in stages, with the current daily cap at 10,000.

