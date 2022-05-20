Japan to allow 20,000 daily international arrivals from June

The government said Friday that Japan will double the cap on overseas arrivals to 20,000 people per day starting next month as it continues to ease border controls triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.
The government will also ease COVID-19 testing and quarantine rules, dividing countries and regions into three groups according to the infection situation.
Travelers from the group with the lowest infection rate will be exempt from testing upon arrival in Japan and quarantining at home, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said his government will further relax border controls to bring them in line with other Group of Seven nations in June.
Japan effectively closed its doors to nonresident foreign nationals to prevent a surge in infections driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus late last year.
In recent months, the government has gradually increased the number of people allowed to enter Japan in stages, with the current daily cap at 10,000.
Editor: Story will be updated later.© KYODO
Luis David Yanez
That is about 20% of the pre-restrictions number of daily foreigners entering the country.
Lamilly
Many of us who live here are probably surprised that anyone would want to come under these circumstances, but there are many out there who are infatuated with Japan and with travel so they'll jump at the chance
diagonalslip
if there's a simple way, and a complicated way...... （⌒▽⌒）
gintonic
if there's a simple way, and a complicated way...... （⌒▽⌒）
Yep..the more complicated the better. Get the summer election out of the way already and let's get back to normal.
Coulda been
@diagonalslip 5.05pm
And the simple way is never an option.
Steven Mccarthy
I’m waiting on the “update to the story” later. Sounds good so far . Hopefully, they stick the “must be vaccinated and boosted” to enter… as well as having travelers health insurance….
Sven Asai
Yes, why not, to get in line with those who make errors you just only have to make the same errors. lol