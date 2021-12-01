Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

2nd Omicron case confirmed; Japan to bar foreign residents' re-entry from 10 African nations

15 Comments
TOKYO

Japan confirmed its second case of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus Wednesday, the top government spokesman said, as the country announced it will deny entry to all foreigners from 10 African countries feared to have outbreaks of the strain.

A man in his 20s who arrived at Narita airport near Tokyo from Peru on Saturday was found to be infected with the Omicron variant, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters. Scientists are rushing to discover whether it is more transmissible or able to evade immunity from vaccines or previous infections.

The discovery comes a day after Japan confirmed its first case, a diplomat in his 30s traveling from Namibia. The non-Japanese man from Peru, who is currently in quarantine at a medical facility, was not in close contact with the diplomat, according to a government source.

Matsuno said Japan will deny re-entry to all foreigners, including residents with long-term visas, who have recently been to Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The measure will come into effect Thursday and remain in place "for the time being," Matsuno told a press conference. Japan has already banned new entries of foreigners from around the world.

Exemptions will be made in "special circumstances" involving foreign spouses and children of Japanese citizens, diplomats and humanitarian cases.

But Matsuno said Japan is narrowing eligibility for such exemptions as part of efforts to keep out the Omicron variant and has stopped accepting government-funded international students or participants in the Japan Exchange and Teaching Program.

As part of tighter border controls, the transportation ministry said Wednesday it has requested airlines to stop accepting new reservations for international flights arriving in Japan.

The World Health Organization has designated the strain a "variant of concern," warning it may be highly transmissible or able to evade immunity gained from vaccines or previous infections.

In addition to the ban on new entries of foreigners, Japan on Thursday will expand the scope of countries and territories from which returning Japanese citizens and foreign residents face tougher quarantine measures, requiring them to spend up to 10 days of their two-week isolation periods in government-designated facilities.

From Thursday, people returning from Nigeria, Portugal, Spain and Sweden will need to stay three days in government-designated facilities, the Foreign Ministry said.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Omicron is absolutely everywhere already. And given it is likely to spread like wildfire, all foreign residents should not be surprised if they find themselves banned from returning from essentially everywhere very soon. Maybe don’t take those winter holidays again this year!

3 ( +3 / -0 )

This is a violation of human rights, don't we pay the same taxes as our Japanese fellows do?

As residents, our life, our family, our activities are based in Japan and nowhere else, the authorities shall not have the power to strand us while nationals are free to travel and spread.

5 ( +7 / -2 )

Once again, it seems the virus cares a lot about the passport.

7 ( +7 / -0 )

Jgov can suck my proverbial Omicron

1 ( +4 / -3 )

Institutionalized racism. My Japanese friends and relatives are NOT racists.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Japan has now been flagged. Hope they don't mind reciprocation.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Second case has been confirmed. Entry point was Narita and it was at the end of last month.

Japanese article from NHK News Web

https://www3.nhk.or.jp/news/html/20211201/k10013369781000.html

2 ( +2 / -0 )

But locals that’s OK, love to see the science on that one.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

"But Matsuno said Japan is narrowing eligibility for such exemptions as part of efforts to keep out the Omicron variant"

Meanwhile, Japan is repeating its Diamond Princess approach to things and let all the Japanese nationals on the same flight as the infected get off and go home via mass transport. It's a darn good thing, I guess, that the virus knows nationality!

0 ( +2 / -2 )

I don’t get it. Japanese citizens that are currently in these countries can return when they wish, but non Japanese will be shut out?

Naked racism, pure and simple.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Kishida is putting on a performance that will negatively affect so many people. Can't believe I already miss Suga and Abe. Don't capitulate to the fear and panic seen in other countries. Japan has handled this well over the past 18 months.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Quote from above: "Japan will bar re-entry of all foreigners, including residents with long-term visas, who have recently been to any of 10 African countries likely to have widespread infections of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the government said Wednesday." This is a virtual death sentence. But Japanese who have been to those 10 African can return to Japan no matter how diseased they are. Kishida, like Abe, has made a mockery of permanent residency in Japan.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Time to reconsider living in Japan.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

...part of efforts to keep out the Omicron variant

Ermm, hello, it ALREADY is in this "glourious" country!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@Joffy: Abe did exactly the same April 2020-August2020. Shut ALL foreign residents out.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

