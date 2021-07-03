Japan to let asylum-seeking Myanmar soccer player stay 6 months

Japan approved on Friday a six-month visa for a goalkeeper on the Myanmar national soccer team who refused to return home with his teammates last month, his lawyer said.
Pyae Lyan Aung applied for refugee status and requested to switch his visa status in Japan on June 22 after expressing fear for his life over making a three-finger salute, a sign of protest against the military coup in his country, during a recent World Cup qualifier near Tokyo.
The 27-year-old was granted a "designated activities" visa permitting him to stay and work in the country for six months, based on an emergency measure of the government to stop Myanmar residents in Japan from being deported.
"I am very grateful to the Japanese government and everyone who has helped me so far. The soccer (skills) level in Japan is high, but I want to play for any (team) that will take me," Pyae Lyan Aung told reporters following a meeting with immigration officials in Osaka on Friday.
Japanese immigration authorities had said the office would promptly process his application as he would most likely face persecution by the military if he returns to his home country.
Pyae Lyan Aung entered Japan in late May as a Myanmar national soccer team member with a visa for a short-term stay not to exceed 90 days.
During the match between Japan and Myanmar in Chiba in late May, the goalkeeper, who came on as a substitute, raised three fingers of his right hand with "WE NEED JUSTICE" written on them in English while Myanmar's national anthem was being played. The salute has been used as a show of resistance in Myanmar to the Feb. 1 coup.
As the team was about to leave Japan on June 16 after playing two further World Cup qualifiers, he told immigration authorities at Kansai airport in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, that he wanted to remain in Japan.© KYODO
11 Comments
Login to comment
oldman_13
Good for him, let's hope he can stay for the long run.
bokuda
He's a lucky one.
Only a 1% can make it.
BunkerBilly
And after six months he will go home and be executed.
Paul
Glad he got it, hope they will extended in due time!!!
NOMINATION
If he can learn how to pitch a 162kph fastball, he can be given a lifetime visa here or in the U.S.
Pukey2
Six months, and then what? That guy had better start making preparations to seek asylum in a more welcoming country.
M3M3M3
This case highlights one of the loopholes being exploited in the asylum system. The UN convention doesn't address cases where asylum seekers arrive in their preferred country and deliberately game the system by acting in ways which increase the risk of persecution at home with the sole aim of bolstering their asylum claim.
This soccer player had zero grounds for claiming asylum until he deliberately posed for the cameras doing the salute. He knew this would be reported widely and that it was his ticket to stay in Japan. All of his teammates returned safely to Myanmar. This is a problem in the age of social media where millions of potential asylum claimants can manufacture their own risk of persecution from the safety of a third country by simply denouncing their government on Twitter or burning a Quran on Instagram. Can every visitor from Myanmar stay in Japan if they film themselves doing the three finger salute?It's something that needs addressing because it's a slap in the face to genuine refugees still living in UNHCR camps waiting to be resettled.
Ken
I cannot fathom why anyone would seek refugee status in Japan!
Do people not read news?
Japan is the last country I would advice anyone to seek refuge.
Jim
Excellent post and a really interesting insight! Finally a comment that is more realistic! People have been misusing the asylum system for years now and more often people who are not in immediate danger pull stunts like this to get asylum while real asylum seekers die in vain without any opportunity to get asylum!
InspectorGadget
M3M3M3
If the reasons for being persecuted or executed in your home counrty were as simple as making a 3 finger salute asking for justice . . . . wouldn't you want to escape too?
Or speaking out agains a murderous regieme, or 'offending' people by burning a book?, or pointing out corruption amound the rich and powerful.
Don't take your democratic freedoms for granted. Being born in the wrong country is all it takes.
sir_bentley28
That 6mos is gonna pass so fast and lets see how fast Japan will be puttiong him in their concentrentation camps....uh....I mean detention centers were he to stay 12 seconds over the expiration of his visa.